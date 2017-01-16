Alan Schuckman announces resignation as Carroll football coach

Bishop Carroll football coach Alan Schuckman announced his resignation after 22 seasons at the team’s banquet on Monday night.
Schuckman finished with a 182-44 record, the second-most wins in City League history, while his winning percentage of 80.5 ranks him fourth in City League history.
After finishing 3-6 his first season at Carroll, Schuckman guided the Golden Eagles to a winning season in 21 straight years. Carroll won Class 5A championships in 2012 and 2014.
Taylor Eldridge: 316-268-6270, @vkeldridge
Schuckman in the City League record book
VICTORIES
1. Ed Kriwiel, West-Kapaun (1953-66, 1969-90), 297-69-7
2. Alan Schuckman, Carroll (1995-2016), 182-44
3. Weston Schartz, West-NW (1987-), 167-108
4. Don Davis, South-NW (1975-78, 1985-99), 109-67
5. Rick Wheeler, Heights (1999-2012), 103-34
WINNING PERCENTAGE
1. Dennis Cavalier, SE (1978-80), .917 (33-3)
2. Jim Davie, SE (1973-77), .887 (47-6)
3. Ed Kriwiel, West-Kapaun (1953-66, 1969-90), .806 (297-69-7)
4. Alan Schuckman, Carroll (1995-2016), .805 (182-44)
5. Stub Mayo, East (1940-52), .803 (92-21-4)
Comments