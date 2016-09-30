Andover holds off Campus

The learning curve for winning football can be steep at times.
A penalty here, a turnover there and inconsistent execution can make it tough to nail down a victory.
Andover discovered it repeatedly in its homecoming tussle against Campus on Friday. But the Trojans overcame three turnovers, three unsuccessful field goals and some untimely penalties to fend off Campus 19-14 at Andover District Stadium.
Two players who weren’t on Andover’s roster the last two seasons – quarterback Chase Oberg and wide receiver Jacob Brown – connected on a 10-yard pass late in the third quarter for the go-ahead points. Andover added a fourth-quarter safety, then held on after it was unable to produce the victory-clinching score.
“We needed a game like this, you know,” said Oberg, who completed 24 of 32 passes for 298 yards and two touchdowns. “Two great teams going at each other. We came out with the win, and I’m so proud of these guys.”
Andover improved to 4-1 under its first-year coach Tony Crough after going 1-8 last season. Campus, which fell to 3-2, missed an opportunity for its first four-win September since the 2005 season.
“I felt like we played really hard,” Campus coach Greg Slade said. “I told the kids I just felt like we made some mistakes that really hurt us.”
Campus ran for 223 yards behind its elusive quarterback, Federico Harvey, and reserve running back Sam Wise. But after scoring 14 second-quarter points, the Colts came up empty in the second half.
Meanwhile, Andover produced an occasionally disjointed 13-play, 98-yard drive to take the lead for good. It included a 44-yard pass from Oberg to Brown, a 22-yard strike from Oberg to Evan Bell on fourth-and-15, and the Oberg-to-Brown touchdown, which Brown snagged in the back corner of the end zone after a Campus defender tipped it.
Bell finished with 11 receptions for 176 yards, including a 58-yard touchdown in the first quarter. Brown had four receptions for 68 yards.
“Jacob has been lying in the weeds for us,” Andover coach Tony Crough said. “I’m just so happy for him.”
Andover needed just four plays to score the game’s first points. Oberg connected with Bell on a third-and-7 pass from the Trojans’ 42. Bell slipped a tackle at the Campus 35 and raced into the end zone to give Andover a 7-0 lead 57 seconds into the game.
Andover, which had a 171-33 advantage in total offense in the opening quarter, stretched the advantage to 10-0 by the end of the first quarter on Nathan Hammar’s 24-yard field goal. It capped a 17-play, 74-yard march that included a fourth-down conversion near midfield.
But Campus used gritty running from the 150-pound Wise and Harvey to rally for a 14-10 halftime lead. The Colts countered Andover’s field goal by going 65 yards in 12 plays, all on the ground. Campus was 3 for 3 on third downs before Wise barreled into the end zone from the 1.
Campus got an interception and a fumble recovery by Tyler Kahmann in the first half, and the Colts cashed in on the latter Andover miscue. The Trojans appeared to convert on third down when Oberg hit Michael Bell for 15 yards. But the ball popped out of Bell’s hands and Kahmann grabbed it at Andover’s 40.
Harvey kept the ensuing drive alive with a 10-yard scramble on third-and-9 from Andover’s 39. Andover’s defense forced fourth down four plays later. After a Campus timeout, Harvey connected with tight end Quinton Hicks on a seam pass for a 24-yard touchdown that gave Campus its first lead at 14-10.
Andover tried to cash in on a Campus turnover just before halftime. Defensive end Tyler Wright swiped Harvey’s dump pass over the middle and returned it 56 yards to the Campus 23 with 12 seconds remaining. Oberg’s 11-yard pass to Jacob Brown moved the ball to the Colts’ 12, but Hammar was wide right on a 29-yard field goal attempt on Andover’s final offensive play before the break.
Campus
0
14
0
0
—
14
Andover
10
0
7
2
—
19
A – E. Bell 58 pass from Oberg (Hammar kick)
A – Hammar 24 FG
C – Wise 1 run (Rogers kick)
C – Hicks 24 pass from F. Harvey (Rogers kick)
A – Brown 10 pass from Oberg (Hammar kick)
A – Safety, Campus punter steps out of end zone
Individual Statistics
Rushing – Campus, Wise 29-88, F. Harvey 20-81, C. Harve 6-55, Rogers 1-(-1). Andover, Bundy 25-110, Oberg 8-11, J. Smith 2-10, Wright 2-4, Windish 1-0.
Passing – Campus, C. Harvey 3-6-1-29, F. Harvey 1-6-1-24. Andover, Oberg 24-32-1-298.
Receiving – Campus, Hicks 1-24, Childers 1-10, Haak 1-10, Schroeder 1-9. Andover, E. Bell 11-176, Brown 4-68, M. Bell 3-29, B. Smith 5-18, Bundy 1-7.
