Wichita State's best softball season ends with NCAA regional final loss to Arkansas

The most successful season in Wichita State softball history came to an end on Sunday afternoon in Fayetteville, Ark., as the Shockers lost 6-4 to Arkansas in their first NCAA Tournament regional final appearance.
It was a heartbreaking loss after WSU rallied to take a 4-3 lead over the No. 13-ranked hosts on Asea Webber's two-run double in the third inning. The Shockers had hopes of forcing a second game with a chance to go to a best-of-three super regional.
But Arkansas' Hannah McEwen belted a two-run home run in the fourth inning for the go-ahead shot and the Razorbacks tacked on another run in the sixth to secure the victory.
The loss does not diminish what WSU accomplished this season.
The Shockers played the toughest schedule in program history, yet came away with a 32-23 record and top-35 RPI. They played for the conference championship on the final day of the regular season in their first year in the American Athletic Conference, the fourth-strongest conference in the country. And they beat Oklahoma State four times for a season sweep, including two wins in the NCAA Tournament after entering 1-6 all-time in such games.
On Sunday, WSU will look back at the fifth inning as a missed opportunity.
The Shockers had the bases loaded with one out, trailing 5-4. But Caitlin Bingham flew out to shallow center field and pinch hitter Ashton Esparza struck out looking to end the threat.
WSU took a 1-0 lead in the top of the first when Bailey Lange doubled, stole third, then scored on a RBI single by Laurie Derrico.
After throwing over 200 pitches on Saturday to help WSU stay alive, Lange tried to give it one last go in the circle for her fourth start in three days. Lange could only go the first inning, as Arkansas had four hits and scored three runs against her. Bingham threw the final six innings.
WSU was effective against Arkansas starter Autumn Storms, scoring four runs in her two-plus innings. But the Razorbacks turned to ace Mary Haff to close out the game.
Haff held WSU to one hit in Arkansas' 5-0 win over WSU on Saturday and again silenced the Shockers' bats for the most part on Sunday. Haff threw 4 2/3 innings, allowing no earned runs and striking out seven of 15 batters.
The Shockers were led this season by the team's three seniors: Mackenzie Wright, who was the AAC Player of the Year, Morgan Palmer, and Paige Luellen.
