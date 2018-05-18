WSU softball beats Oklahoma State to open NCAA regionals

For just the second time in program history, the Wichita State softball team won a game in a NCAA Regional.
The Shockers prevailed 8-2 over Oklahoma State in their first game at the Fayetteville, Ark. regional on Friday afternoon, defeating the Cowgirls for the third time this season.
WSU (31-21) will play the winner of the Arkansas-DePaul game on Saturday at 1:30 p.m. If WSU wins that, it would need just one more win on Sunday to advance to a Super Regional. With a loss, WSU would play again on Saturday night at 6:30 p.m. in a must-win game to stay alive.
After its high-powered offense sputtered down the stretch of the regular season, WSU's bats came alive on Friday. The Shockers finished with a barrage of 13 hits against OSU (38-21).
Oklahoma State took a 2-0 lead in the first inning, but WSU controlled the game after a four-run rally in the third inning.
Mackenzie Wright, the American Athletic Conference Player of the Year, started the third inning off with a double, then scored the first run of the game for WSU with two outs. Ryleigh Buck tied the game with a RBI single and Paige Luellen gave the Shockers the lead with a 2-RBI single.
A throwing error allowed WSU to tack on two more runs in the fourth inning. Buck registered her third hit of the day with another RBI single to make it 7-2. Bailey Lange provided the final result with a RBI double in the sixth inning.
Comments