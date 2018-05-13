Wichita State's series finale ends in a tie ... because South Florida had a plane to catch

After the Wichita State baseball team produced a thrilling four-run comeback to force extra innings, Sunday's series finale with South Florida ended in an anti-climactic way.
Before the Shockers had their chance to potentially win the game in the bottom of the 11th inning, the game was ended because of American Athletic Conference "travel curfew rules." Translation: South Florida had a flight home to Tampa to catch, and it had to leave Eck Stadium by 3 p.m. to make it.
Even with a 10:30 a.m. start time, a winner could not be decided in four and a half hours, and the result was a 9-9 tie between WSU and No. 22 South Florida. It was the first tie for WSU (32-17-1, 7-13-1 AAC) since 1988, when rain ended the Missouri Valley Conference tournament championship game in a 3-3 tie with Creighton.
WSU faced a 9-5 deficit entering the seventh inning but started its comeback when Alex Jackson delivered an RBI single to bring home Ross Cadena in the bottom half of the inning.
The rally culminated in the eighth inning when Luke Ritter walked, then Alec Bohm blasted a two-run home run. Gunnar Troutwine followed with a double, and Greyson Jenista drove him in with an RBI single to tie the game at 9.
South Florida nearly took the lead in the top of the ninth with runners on second and third and two outs, but WSU reliever Chandler Sanburn ended the inning with a strikeout. Sanburn faced another jam in the top of the 11th inning, with runners on second and third with two outs again, but again escaped with a strikeout.
WSU would not have a chance in the bottom half of the 11th inning to win.
Bohm and Jenista each finished with two hits and three RBIs. Alex Segal threw three scoreless innings and struck out four, while Sanburn closed out the game with three scoreless innings with four strikeouts.
