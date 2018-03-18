WSU baseball earns series split at Creighton

Cody Tyler, Chandler Sanburn and Tommy Brickhouse combined for five innings of solid relief, and Wichita State took advantage of some shoddy Creighton pitching for a 7-4 victory Sunday in Omaha.
Creighton pitchers walked nine batters as WSU evened the shortened two-game series at a game apiece.
Tyler came on in the fifth after three WSU pitchers struggled, and went 2 1/3 innings allowing one hit. Sanburn went 1 2/3 innings, allowing no hits. Barnhouse went one inning, allowing two hits.
Creighton starter Mike Ragan set the tone when he walked three in the first inning. Luke Ritter, who had singled, was walked in.
Trailing 3-1, Ritter’s two-run homer in the fourth enabled WSU to tie it 3-3.
Creighton regained the lead in the bottom of the fourth when a leadoff walk came around to score what proved to be the hosts’ final run.
In the WSU fifth, Paxton Wallace led off with a walk and scored on Jordan Boyer’s double to tie it at 4.
Another leadoff walk (Greyson Jenista) came around to score in the sixth. Alec Bohm, who had singled, scored on Jacob Katzfey’s safety squeeze bunt. WSU added an unearned run in the seventh with Dayton Dugas reached on an error and scored on a sacrifice fly by Ritter.
Notes: The Shockers will play host to Oklahoma on Tuesday night.… Ritter’s homer was WSU’s 20th this season.… WSU is 4-3 in road games and is hitting .238 in its last four games, scoring 17 runs.
Wichita St.
ab
r
h
bi
Creighton
ab
r
h
bi
Ritter 2b
5
2
2
3
Brnkmn cf
5
1
1
1
Jenista cf
2
1
1
0
Collins 2b
3
0
0
0
Bohm 3b
4
1
1
0
Emodi c
3
0
0
0
O’Brien 1b
3
0
1
0
Rbrtsn rf
4
0
1
1
DeBckr 1b
0
0
0
0
Strunc ss
4
0
1
0
Wallace dh
3
1
1
2
Luevano 3b
3
1
1
0
Katzfey lf
4
0
0
1
Allbery 1b
3
0
0
0
Croft c
5
0
2
0
Mantle dh
2
1
1
1
Gibson rf
1
1
0
0
Hovey lf
1
1
0
0
Dugas rf
3
1
0
0
Upton lf
2
0
0
0
Boyer ss
4
0
1
1
Totals
34
7
9
7
Totals
30
4
5
3
Wichita St.
100
212
100
—
7 9 2
Creighton
003
100
000
—
4 5 1
E: Croft (1), McGinness (1), Hovey (5). 2B: Boyer (4). HR: Ritter (2). S: DeBacker (3), Katzfey (1), Allbery (2). SF: Ritter (2), Mantle (1). SB: DeBacker (1), Brinkman (10).
Wichita St.
IP
H
R
ER
BB
SO
Eddy
2 2/3
2
3
3
2
3
McGinness
2/3
0
1
0
1
0
Killgore
2/3
0
0
0
1
1
Tyler W,2-0
2 1/3
1
0
0
0
3
Sanburn
1 2/3
0
0
0
0
4
Barnhouse S,3
1
0
0
0
0
0
Creighton
IP
H
R
ER
BB
SO
Ragan
3
3
2
2
5
1
Evans
1 1/3
2
2
2
2
0
Church L,1-2
2/3
1
1
1
1
0
Boyer
1
2
1
1
0
0
Smith
1
0
1
0
0
0
Johnson
2/3
0
0
0
1
0
Hull
1/3
0
0
0
0
0
Kametas
1
1
0
0
0
2
HBP: Robertson (by Eddy). Balk: Ragan (1).
T: 3:31. A: 1,511.
Comments