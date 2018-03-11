Wichita State Shockers

WSU wins in 10 innings, finishes series sweep of Texas-Arlington

March 11, 2018

Gunnar Troutwine’s third hit of the game drove in Dayton Dugas in the 10th inning to boost Wichita State to a 5-4 victory over Texas-Arlington on Sunday at Eck Stadium.

The Shockers (12-2) swept Arlington (4-9) in the three-game series.

Down 4-3 in the bottom of the eighth, Trey Vickers came off the bench to deliver a pinch-hit single, scoring Dugas with the tying run when the center fielder misplayed the ball.

Dugas enjoyed a career day with four singles in five at-bats.

WSU jumped to a 3-0 lead after four innings. Troutwine drove in Dugas and Ritter, who had walked, with a single in the fourth.

Three walks paved the way for UTA to gain a 4-3 lead in the top of the seventh.

Notes: WSU is 1-1 in extra inning games, having lost 10-9 to Nebraska in the 10 innings.… WSU head coach Todd Butler was ejected in the seventh. He objected to strike calls to Greyson Jenista and Alec Bohm, and home-plate umpire Ben Harlow ejected him. It was the first ejection for Butler since last April.… UTA had won its two prevous extra-inning games.… WSU travels to Columbia, Mo., to play Missouri on Tueday night.

Arlington

ab

r

h

bi

Wichita St.

ab

r

h

bi

Cook lf-2b

4

0

1

2

Young lf

5

0

1

0

Williams 3b

5

0

2

0

Jenista cf

3

0

0

0

Vaughn cf

5

0

0

0

Bohm 3b

4

0

0

0

Hollie dh

5

0

1

0

O’Brien 1b

4

2

0

0

Olson c

3

0

0

0

Ritter 2b

4

2

0

0

Salinas 1b

5

0

1

0

Dugas rf

5

3

4

0

Mnjrz ss

3

1

1

0

Gibson dh

1

0

1

1

Funk rf

3

2

1

0

DBckr dh

1

0

0

0

Johnson 2b

2

0

0

0

Vickers ph

1

0

1

0

Brthme lf

0

1

0

0

Jackson dh

1

0

1

0

Trtwn c

5

0

3

3

Boyer ss

4

0

0

0

Totals

35

4

7

4

Totals

39

5

11

4

UT-A

000

010

300

0

4 7 3

WSU

010

200

010

1

5 11 1

Two outs when winning run scored.

E: Johnson (2), Vaughn (1), Cook (3), Boyer (1). DP: UTA 2, WSU. 2B: Young (6). 3B: Funk (2). S: Minjarez (1), DeBacker (2). SF: Cook (1).

UT-Arlington

IP

H

R

ER

BB

SO

Patterson

6

7

3

2

4

6

Buss

3 1/3

2

1

1

0

3

Moffat L,0-4

 1/3

2

1

0

0

0

Wichita State

IP

H

R

ER

BB

SO

Lungwitz

5

4

1

1

1

3

Segal

1

0

3

3

3

3

Sanburn

1 2/3

2

0

0

0

1

McGinness

 2/3

0

0

0

0

2

Tyler W,1-0

1 2/3

1

0

0

0

2

HBP: Olson (by Segal), Funk (by Sanburn), Berthiaume (by McGinness).

T: 3:17. A: 2,038.

