WSU wins in 10 innings, finishes series sweep of Texas-Arlington

Gunnar Troutwine’s third hit of the game drove in Dayton Dugas in the 10th inning to boost Wichita State to a 5-4 victory over Texas-Arlington on Sunday at Eck Stadium.
The Shockers (12-2) swept Arlington (4-9) in the three-game series.
Down 4-3 in the bottom of the eighth, Trey Vickers came off the bench to deliver a pinch-hit single, scoring Dugas with the tying run when the center fielder misplayed the ball.
Dugas enjoyed a career day with four singles in five at-bats.
Never miss a local story.
WSU jumped to a 3-0 lead after four innings. Troutwine drove in Dugas and Ritter, who had walked, with a single in the fourth.
Three walks paved the way for UTA to gain a 4-3 lead in the top of the seventh.
Notes: WSU is 1-1 in extra inning games, having lost 10-9 to Nebraska in the 10 innings.… WSU head coach Todd Butler was ejected in the seventh. He objected to strike calls to Greyson Jenista and Alec Bohm, and home-plate umpire Ben Harlow ejected him. It was the first ejection for Butler since last April.… UTA had won its two prevous extra-inning games.… WSU travels to Columbia, Mo., to play Missouri on Tueday night.
Arlington
ab
r
h
bi
Wichita St.
ab
r
h
bi
Cook lf-2b
4
0
1
2
Young lf
5
0
1
0
Williams 3b
5
0
2
0
Jenista cf
3
0
0
0
Vaughn cf
5
0
0
0
Bohm 3b
4
0
0
0
Hollie dh
5
0
1
0
O’Brien 1b
4
2
0
0
Olson c
3
0
0
0
Ritter 2b
4
2
0
0
Salinas 1b
5
0
1
0
Dugas rf
5
3
4
0
Mnjrz ss
3
1
1
0
Gibson dh
1
0
1
1
Funk rf
3
2
1
0
DBckr dh
1
0
0
0
Johnson 2b
2
0
0
0
Vickers ph
1
0
1
0
Brthme lf
0
1
0
0
Jackson dh
1
0
1
0
Trtwn c
5
0
3
3
Boyer ss
4
0
0
0
Totals
35
4
7
4
Totals
39
5
11
4
UT-A
000
010
300
0
—
4 7 3
WSU
010
200
010
1
—
5 11 1
Two outs when winning run scored.
E: Johnson (2), Vaughn (1), Cook (3), Boyer (1). DP: UTA 2, WSU. 2B: Young (6). 3B: Funk (2). S: Minjarez (1), DeBacker (2). SF: Cook (1).
UT-Arlington
IP
H
R
ER
BB
SO
Patterson
6
7
3
2
4
6
Buss
3 1/3
2
1
1
0
3
Moffat L,0-4
1/3
2
1
0
0
0
Wichita State
IP
H
R
ER
BB
SO
Lungwitz
5
4
1
1
1
3
Segal
1
0
3
3
3
3
Sanburn
1 2/3
2
0
0
0
1
McGinness
2/3
0
0
0
0
2
Tyler W,1-0
1 2/3
1
0
0
0
2
HBP: Olson (by Segal), Funk (by Sanburn), Berthiaume (by McGinness).
T: 3:17. A: 2,038.
Comments