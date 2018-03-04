Huskers beat Shockers in 10 innings, ending WSU’s streak

Wichita State baseball’s eight-game winning streak came to an end Sunday when Nebraska scored two runs in the ninth to force extra innings, then won 10-9 in 10 innings at Eck Stadium.
All three of the Huskers’ final runs scored on homers.
WSU reliever Tommy Barnhouse entered to start the ninth and struck the first batter he faced, then allowed an infield single before Zac Repinski hit a two-run homer.
The Shockers’ Travis Young hit a one-out double in the bottom of the ninth and moved to third on Jacob Katzfey’s flyout to center, but Jordan Boyer grounded out, sending the game to extra innings.
Jesse Wilkening homered to lead off the 10th for the Huskers (6-5).
Things started well for WSU (8-1), which scored in each of the first six innings. Alec Bohm hit his fifth homer of the season – and second grand slam of the weekend – in the fourth inning to give WSU a 7-2 lead.
The Huskers scored five in the fifth to tie the score, then WSU added single runs in the fifth and sixth innings to go up 9-7.
The loss was WSU’s first in six home games, and the first time an opponent scored more than three runs at Eck Stadium.
Wichita State plays host to SIU-Edwardsville at 2 p.m. Tuesday.
Nebraska
ab
r
h
bi
Wichita St.
ab
r
h
bi
Hagge lf
5
3
3
0
Ritter 2b
6
2
3
2
Repinski 2b
5
3
2
2
Jenista cf
6
1
2
0
Altavilla ss
4
0
1
2
Bohm 3b
4
3
1
4
Schrbr rf
4
1
0
0
Dugas rf
5
0
1
0
Wilknng c
5
2
3
3
O’Brien 1b
5
0
3
3
Roskam 3b
5
0
1
1
Croft c
3
0
0
0
Alvarado 1b
5
0
0
0
Jackson ph
1
0
0
0
Hallmark cf
5
0
0
0
Troutwn c
1
0
0
0
Athey dh
2
1
1
0
Young lf
4
1
1
0
Katzfey dh
4
1
2
0
Boyer ss
4
1
1
0
Totals
40
10
11
8
Totals
43
9
14
9
Nebraska
101
050
002
1
—
10
Wichita St.
111
411
000
0
—
9
E: Altavilla, Wilkening, Roskam, Bohm. DP: WSU. LOB: NU, WSU 10. 2B: Wilkening, Roskam, Ritter, Young. HR: Repinski (1), Wilkening (2), Bohm (5). S: Boyer. SF: Altavilla.
Nebraska
IP
H
R
ER
BB
SO
Warren
3 1/3
9
7
6
2
3
Tillotson
2 2/3
4
2
2
3
2
Waldren
2
0
0
0
0
2
Hohensee W,1-0
2
1
0
0
0
1
Wichita St.
IP
H
R
ER
BB
SO
Lungwitz
4 1/3
6
5
4
0
2
McGinness
0
2
2
2
1
0
Sanburn
2 2/3
0
0
0
1
4
Davis
1
0
0
0
0
2
Barnouse L,1-1
2
3
3
3
0
3
HBP: Althey (by Lungwitz). WP: Tillotson, McGinness, Barnhouse.
T: 3:17. A: 2,121.
