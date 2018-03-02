Wichita State Shockers

WSU baseball hits two grand slams, beats Nebraska 9-1

Eagle staff

March 02, 2018 07:18 PM

It was a grand day for Wichita State baseball. The Shockers slugged two grand slams while beating Nebraska 9-1 on Friday at Eck Stadium and improving to 7-0 this season.

Mason O’Brien hit the first grand slam in the fourth inning, giving WSU a 4-0 lead. Alec Bohm followed suit in the seventh.

O’Brien, who went 3 for 3, wound up with five RBIs.

Codi Heuer pitched six shutout innings and earned his second win.

In the fourth with one out, Bohm reached when NU center fielder Jaxon Hallmark missed a fly ball. Dayton Dugas singled, and Luke Ritter walked to set the stage for O’Brien.

O’Brien drove in Bohm with at two-out single in the sixth to make it 5-0.

In the seventh, Gunnar Troutwine singled, and Jordan Boyer walked. Alex Jackson sacrificed them to second and third. Greyson Jenista walked to load the bases and set the stage for Bohm’s second grand slam of the season.

WSU last hit two grand slams in a game in 2008 (Dusty Coleman and Conor Gillaspie) on April 8 against Indiana State.

Nebraska

ab

r

h

bi

Wichita St.

ab

r

h

bi

Altavll ss

5

1

1

0

Jackson dh

3

0

0

0

Hagge lf

2

0

1

0

Jenista cf

3

1

0

0

Schrbr rf

4

0

1

0

Bohm 3b

3

3

1

4

Wlknng c

4

0

0

1

Dugas rf

3

1

1

0

Roskam 3b

4

0

1

0

Ritter 2b

3

1

0

0

Hallmrk cf

4

0

1

0

O’Brien 1b

3

1

3

5

Athey dh

2

0

0

0

Katzfey 1b

1

0

1

0

Rpnski 1b

3

0

2

0

Young lf

4

0

0

0

Henwd 2b

3

0

0

0

Troutwine c

4

1

1

0

Hllstrm ph

1

0

0

0

Boyer ss

3

1

0

0

Totals

32

1

7

1

Totals

30

9

7

9

Nebraska

000

000

010

1 7 1

Wichita St.

000

401

40x

9 7 0

E: Hallmark (5). DP: WSU. LOB: NU 9, WSU 3. 2B: Schreiber (4), Roskam (1), Repinski (1). HR: O’Brien (1), Bohm (3). S: Dugas (1), Jackson (1). CS: Hagge.

Nebraska

IP

H

R

ER

BB

SO

Alvardo L,0-1

5 2/3

4

5

4

2

6

Watson

 2/3

1

3

3

2

0

Abrahamowicz

1 2/3

2

1

1

0

0

Wichita State

IP

H

R

ER

BB

SO

Heuer W,2-0

6

4

0

0

4

5

McGinness

1

0

0

0

0

0

Evans

1

2

1

1

0

2

Allen

 1/3

1

0

0

0

0

Minor

 2/3

0

0

0

0

0

HBP: Athey (by Allen). WP: Watson, Abrahamowicz, Evans. : Athey (by Allen). Balk: Heuer.

T: 3:00. A: 1783.

  Comments  

