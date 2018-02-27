Bracketologists say Wichita State is on the brink of moving up a seed line

According to bracketologists, Wichita State is on the verge of moving up a seed line going into the final week of the regular season.
In the 110 bracket projections tracked by BracketMatrix.com, WSU’s seed average comes out to be the 13th-lowest in the country — or the first No. 4 seed in the NCAA Tournament — with a matchup looming against No. 10 Cincinnati on Senior Day at Koch Arena on Sunday morning.
No. 11 WSU (23-5, 13-3 American) can win at least a share of the American Athletic Conference regular season championship this week with wins at Central Florida (17-11, 8-8) on Thursday and against Cincinnati (25-4, 14-2) on Sunday.
WSU leads the country in Quadrant 2 wins with its 10-2 record and its 13 combined Quadrant 1 and 2 wins is tied for the third-most in the country. The Shockers are 3-2 in Quadrant 1 games.
WSU is ranked No. 13 in RPI, No. 17 in Ken Pomeroy, No. 21 in Torvik Rank, No. 12 in Sagarin, and No. 11 in ESPN’s BPI.
Here are how a handful of prominent bracketologists project Wichita State in their NCAA Tournament fields.
The Athletic’s Stewart Mandel (Feb. 27)
WSU seed: No. 4 in East region in Boise against No. 13 Vermont.
Would play: Winner between No. 5 Rhode Island/No. 12 Loyola-Chicago.
Higher seeds: Villanova (1), North Carolina (2), Tennessee (3).
AAC teams in: 3. Cincinnati, Wichita State, Houston.
ESPN’s Joe Lunardi (Feb. 26)
WSU seed: No. 3 in East region in Dallas against No. 14 Bucknell.
Would play: Winner between No. 6 Michigan/No. 11 Providence.
Higher seeds: Villanova (1), Duke (2).
AAC teams in: 3. Cincinnati, Wichita State, Houston.
SB Nation (Feb. 27)
WSU seed: No. 4 in Midwest region in San Diego against No. 13 Louisiana-Lafayette.
Would play: Winner between No. 5 Clemson/No. 12 Loyola-Chicago.
Higher seeds: Xavier (1), Purdue (2), Tennessee (3).
AAC teams in: 3. Cincinnati, Wichita State, Houston.
CBS Sports’ Jerry Palm (Feb. 27)
WSU seed: No. 4 in East region in Boise against No. 13 Murray State.
Would play: Winner between No. 5 Kentucky/No. 12 Loyola-Chicago.
Higher seeds: Villanova (1), North Carolina (2), Purdue (3).
AAC teams in: 3. Cincinnati, Wichita State, Houston.
Yahoo Sports’ Brad Evans (Feb. 25)
WSU seed: No. 5
Would play: N/A.
Higher seeds: N/A.
AAC teams in: 3. Cincinnati, Wichita State, Houston.
Bracketville (Feb. 26)
WSU seed: No. 3 in Midwest region in Dallas against No. 14 UNC-Greensboro.
Would play: Winner between No. 6 Arkansas/No. 11 Saint Mary’s.
Higher seeds: Kansas (1), Duke (2).
AAC teams in: 3. Cincinnati, Wichita State, Houston.
Taylor Eldridge: 316-268-6270, @tayloreldridge
