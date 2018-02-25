WSU baseball improves to 6-0 with Sunday’s doubleheader sweep

Wichita State beat Omaha twice on Sunday at Eck Stadium, completing the Shockers’ second straight three-game series sweep to begin the baseball season.
WSU (6-0) won Sunday’s first game 3-0 as Liam Eddy and Chandler Sanburn combined for a three-hit shutout, then took the second game 6-2 on the the strength of the three home runs.
Eddy, a freshman from Brighton, Colo., went 7 1/3 innings and struck out six. Sanburn struck out four of the five batters he faced while picking up his first save of the season.
Dayton Dugas broke a scoreless tie with a homer in the fifth.
The second game was also scoreless until the fifth inning, when WSU scored five times. The rally started with a leadoff double by Jacob Katzfey and concluded with a two-run homer from Greyson Jenista and a solo homer by Alec Bohm.
Connor Lungwitz started and pitched scoreless innings, limiting Omaha (2-4) to two hits.
WSU returns to action Friday, playing host to Nebraska at 3 p.m.
