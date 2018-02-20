Gregg Marshall still wants to play Michigan for the 2013 national title

SHARE COPY LINK More Videos 0:58 Gregg Marshall still wants to replay the 2013 Final Four Pause 1:10 Baseline View: See photos from Wichita State's win over Cincinnati 1:49 Shaq Morris talks about how physical the Cincinnati game was 5:19 Landry Shamet explains why he likes playing on the road 1:55 Austin Reaves breaks down winning play 7:50 Gregg Marshall talks about how his team left Cincinnati with a win 2:31 How big was WSU's win? Taylor Eldridge give some insight 0:18 Watch a photo sequence of the play that defined WSU's win over Temple 3:05 Temple coach says Koch crowd a factor 1:01 Baseline View: Big second half propels Shockers to win over Temple Video Link copy Embed Code copy

At his weekly news conference, Wichita State coach Gregg Marshall reiterated his desire to replay the 2013 NCAA championship game with Michigan in the wake of the news that Louisville will vacate the 2013 national title due to rule violations. teldridge@wichitaeagle.com

