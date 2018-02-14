Where bracketologists say Wichita State is headed in NCAA Tournament

Dallas, Nashville, or maybe even San Diego.
According to prominent bracketologists, any of those cities could be the future destination for Wichita State in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament as it marches toward what is likely a seventh straight appearance in March Madness under Gregg Marshall. The official bracket will be revealed on March 11.
No. 19 Wichita State (19-5) has an important week ahead: Thursday against a Temple team riding a five-game win streak and looking to play its way into the tournament field, then Sunday at No. 5 Cincinnati for a chance to grab a marquee victory. Throw in challenging road games against SMU and Central Florida, as well as the rematch with Cincinnati in Wichita, and the Shockers have an opportunity to improve their seeding before Selection Sunday.
Currently Wichita State’s average comes out to a No. 6 seed, per BracketMatrix.com, which tracks 106 bracket projections. The Shockers have been forecasted to be as high as a No. 4 seed and as low as a No. 9 seed.
WSU is ranked No. 19 on RPI, No. 18 on Ken Pomeroy, No. 20 on Torvik Rank, No. 13 on Sagarin, and No. 12 on ESPN’s BPI.
Here are how a handful of prominent bracketologists project Wichita State in their NCAA Tournament fields:
The Athletic’s Stewart Mandel (Feb. 13)
WSU seed: No. 7 in Midwest region in Nashville against No. 10 Butler.
Would play: Winner between No. 2 Auburn/No. 15 College of Charleston.
Higher seeds: Xavier (1), Auburn (2), Clemson (3), Oklahoma (4), Gonzaga (5), Kentucky (6).
AAC teams in: 3. Cincinnati, Wichita State, Houston.
ESPN’s Joe Lunardi (Feb. 12)
WSU seed: No. 6 in West region in Dallas against No. 11 UCLA/Kansas State winner.
Would play: Winner between No. 3 Clemson/No. 14 Northern Kentucky.
Higher seeds: Purdue (1), Kansas (2), Clemson (3), Arizona (4), Gonzaga (5).
AAC teams in: 3. Cincinnati, Wichita State, Houston.
SB Nation (Feb. 13)
WSU seed: No. 5 in Midwest region in San Diego against No. 12 Loyola (Ill.).
Would play: Winner between No. 4 Oklahoma/No. 13 South Dakota State.
Higher seeds: Xavier (1), Auburn (2), Clemson (3), Oklahoma (4).
AAC teams in: 4. Cincinnati, Wichita State, Houston, Temple.
CBS Sports’ Jerry Palm (Feb. 11)
WSU seed: No. 6 in Midwest region in Pittsburgh against No. 11 Middle Tennessee State.
Would play: Winner between No. 3 Clemson/No. 14 Rider.
Higher seeds: Xavier (1), Auburn (2), Clemson (3), Oklahoma (4), Rhode Island (5).
AAC teams in: 3. Cincinnati, Wichita State, Houston.
Yahoo Sports’ Brad Evans (Feb. 12)
WSU seed: No. 5
Would play: N/A.
Higher seeds: N/A.
AAC teams in: 3. Cincinnati, Wichita State, Houston.
Bracketville (Feb. 12)
WSU seed: No. 7 in Midwest region in Nashville against No. 10 Texas.
Would play: Winner between No. 2 Auburn/No. 15 Northern Kentucky.
Higher seeds: Xavier (1), Auburn (2), Clemson (3), Oklahoma (4), Gonzaga (5), Arizona State (6).
AAC teams in: 3. Cincinnati, Wichita State, Houston.
MAG Bracketology (Feb. 12)
WSU seed: No. 6 in Midwest region in San Diego against No. 11 Houston/Nebraska winner.
Would play: Winner between No. 3 Clemson/No. 14 Rider.
Higher seeds: Xavier (1), Auburn (2), Clemson (3), Oklahoma (4), Texas A&M (5).
AAC teams in: 3. Cincinnati, Wichita State, Houston.
