Talk Angry Ep. 5: Previewing the challenge that Houston presents WSU

Wichita State is set to host its first American Athletic Conference game on Thursday when Houston comes to Koch Arena for a nationally-televised game on ESPN with tip-off at 6 p.m.
After conquering Connecticut on the road, No. 9 WSU (11-2) will have its hands full with Houston (12-2) on Thursday. To help preview the game, co-hosts Taylor Eldridge and Dustin Kuhn speak with Joseph Duarte, who covers the Cougars with the Houston Chronicle.
Eldridge and Kuhn both give their predictions for the game and their keys to win the game for WSU.
