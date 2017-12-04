To beat South Dakota State, WSU will have to contain this Jackrabbit

South Dakota State doesn’t offer the big-name opponent like Notre Dame or the Big 12 teams on Wichita State’s schedule, but it does offer one of the best players the Shockers will see this season.
Some fans remember Mike Daum, the 6-foot-9 mismatch who averaged 25.1 points last season, from last December’s game. For those who don’t, they will know the name after the rematch 7 p.m. Tuesday at Koch Arena between the No. 6 Shockers (6-1) and Jackrabbits (7-3).
“He’s like Larry Bird,” WSU coach Gregg Marshall said. “He’s a fantastic player who is probably going to play in the NBA. I just think he’s a tremendous talent. Very versatile. Great skill. Great touch. Good size.”
In last year’s game, an 89-67 victory by WSU where Daum scored 20 points, Marshall had success switching up defenders on Daum. He would see perimeter defenders like Markis McDuffie or Zach Brown for stretches, then be bodied up by posts Rauno Nurger, Rashard Kelly, and Darral Willis for other stretches.
Daum does not shoot mid-range shots, so he’ll either look to take WSU’s posts out to the three-point line and try to launch threes in pick-and-pop situations or take a player like Brown, with a size disadvantage, down to the block and score inside.
Marshall said the key is to not let Daum find a rhythm where he can find something that works and exploit it for a long stretch. That’s why Daum will see multiple defenders once again.
“It will take a whole team to stop him,” Marshall said. “He’s very talented and can score in a multitude of ways. We’re really going to have to be locked in with great team defense.”
But South Dakota State is no longer overly reliant on Daum. His shooting numbers are down (shooting just 43 percent on two-pointers, down from 56 percent last season) and so are his scoring numbers (17.6 scoring average), but the Jackrabbits are a better team.
SDSU has already scored victories over power-five opponents in Iowa and Mississippi, the latter a 99-97 overtime road victory. Even without Daum scoring at a dominant level, the Jackrabbits have found success with a rare combination of taking a ton of threes and drawing a ton of fouls.
Coach TJ Otzelberger has also changed the team’s defense from playing mostly zone to strictly man-to-man, which has helped keep opponents off the offensive glass.
“They’ve changed,” Marshall said. “They’ve got more bodies, they’ve got more weapons, they’re more athletic.”
Otzelberger could catch WSU off-guard by throwing zone at the Shockers early, although WSU showed in its 69-62 victory over Baylor an improved offense that consistently punctured the weak spots of Baylor’s zone.
But if SDSU sticks to man, it could be in trouble. Per Synergy Sports, WSU has the third-most efficient offense against man-to-man defenses in Division I. The Shockers are coming away with points on nearly 49 percent of possessions against man.
“Hopefully it’s because we run good stuff,” Marshall said. “But more importantly, it’s because we’ve got good players and we’ve got a lot of them. It’s hard to take away one or two guys because we’ve got a lot of different guys who can hurt you at any given moment. That’s just talent and depth.”
No injury updates — Landry Shamet (ankle) and Zach Brown (knee) are still being monitored for their injuries suffered last week but they are considered minor. Shamet played 36 minutes and produced 11 points and seven assists, while Brown started and played 25 minutes against Baylor.
Asked on Tuesday if WSU had a game targeted for Markis McDuffie (foot) to return, Marshall said he’s still in the dark.
“I have no idea,” Marshall said. “I’ll let you know when they tell me.”
McDuffie had surgery in the offseason to repair a stress fracture in his foot. His initial timeline gave him a recovery timeline between 12 to 16 weeks, which would put the middle of that between mid-to-late December.
WSU begins American Athletic Conference play on Dec. 30 at Connecticut.
South Dakota St. at No. 6 Wichita St.
- When: 7 p.m. Tuesday
- Where: Koch Arena
- Records: SDSU 7-3, WSU 6-1
- Radio: 103.7-FM
- TV: Cox 22
