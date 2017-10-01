The Wichita Eagle File photo
Wichita State volleyball stays atop AAC standings

October 01, 2017

Alex Koon had a career-high 12 kills in Wichita State’s 3-1 volleyball victory over Central Florida on Sunday afternoon at Koch Arena.

WSU (12-3, 4-0 AAC) remained tied atop the American Athletic Conference standings after a home weekend sweep of South Florida and Central Florida. UCF is 9-7, 2-2.

Tabitha Brown added 11 kills and Abbie Lehman had 10 for the Shockers, which lost the first set 25-21 before winning the next three 25-20, 25-12, 25-18.

Wichita State plays at Tulane on Friday night.

