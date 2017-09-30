Annual memorial ceremony for WSU plane crash victims is Monday

Wichita State will hold its annual annual remembrance ceremony for the 31 victims of the 1970 football team plane crash at 9 a.m. Monday.

The ceremony will be at the Memorial ’70 sculpture at the university entrance near 18th and Hillside.

For more information call 316-978-3045 or email sc.events@wichita.edu.

The plane carrying 39 people crashed about 40 miles west of Denver on Oct. 2, 1970. The crash site is is above I-70 on the north side of the highway, sitting on public land in the Arapaho National Forest.

