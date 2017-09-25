AAC commissioner: Wichita State joining a ‘shot in the arm’ for the American

In his first trip to Wichita, American Athletic Conference commissioner Mike Aresco was properly introduced to Shocker basketball on Monday for the State of The American event at Koch Arena.
It was the first public ceremony since Wichita State joined the American, as the new conference banners were unveiled to the several hundreds of fans who showed up in black and yellow and with umbrellas.
Aresco had been told about the dedication of Wichita State’s fans, but he saw it first-hand for the first time Monday.
“Wichita State brings something unique to us right now and that is just a tremendous national brand,” Aresco said. “I don’t think I ever fully grasped how iconic the brand has become. It reminds me of a Gonzaga or Boise (State) in football. You’ve got a sustainable program here and that was one of the key things we looked at when we made the decision.”
Wichita State and the American are still in a honeymoon phase, as both sides raved about what could be now that they have teamed up.
Aresco called Wichita State joining “a shot in the arm” for The American, while WSU athletic director Darron Boatright noted the exposure the AAC will bring to Wichita State’s sports and WSU president John Bardo was excited about joining a conference with similar academic ambitions.
“When you bring in a school like this, which is as competitive as you are, it elevates everybody,” Aresco said. “Everybody has to be that much better. I think this will have tremendous value for us and I think we will have tremendous value for you because now you’re going to be going into big cities and you’re going to be playing on CBS and ESPN and ESPN2 on a regular basis.
“Everybody is going to see what this program is on a day-to-day basis, not just once or twice every year.”
Aresco has publicly lobbied for the American to be considered a “Power 6” conference, instead of the “Power 5” structure that currently exists.
Fighting for national respect is a familiar one for Wichita State.
“Over the years I think you’ve seen coach (Gregg) Marshall absolutely be willing to play just about anybody anywhere,” Boatright said. “The players and the coaches he brings in, they don’t come here to play in those big games. They come here to win those games. We’ve had some success against those autonomous five programs over the last few years because we belong on the court with them and I think they’re beginning to recognize that now.”
Taylor Eldridge: 316-268-6270, @vkeldridge
Comments