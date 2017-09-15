It’ll be easier than ever to watch Shocker basketball this season

Shocker pride runs pretty deep in Wichita.
But these days, Shocker fans are running into a critical dilemma. As more and more people begin to “cut the cord,” access to cable television is harder to come by for some.
That’s why we’ve compiled this comprehensive guide detailing how to see Shocker basketball games – whether or not you have cable.
Luckily, there are plenty of bars in Wichita that plan on screening Wichita State men’s basketball games – you just have to get out of the house and be social.
There are the usual standbys, such as the Fieldhouse, Deano’s Grill and Tapworks and Buffalo Wild Wings.
But with a large majority of Wichita State games being played on basic cable this year, it should be easier than ever before to watch the Shockers this season.
What to know
▪ No more pesky online-only ESPN3 games. Every game of the season will be broadcast on some sort of cable TV channel.
▪ In past years, many of WSU’s in-conference games were played on Cox 22. This year, only five non-conference games will be played on the Cox-exclusive network: an exhibition against Henderson State, UMKC, Savannah State, South Dakota State and Arkansas State. That frees you up to watch more Shocker games if you have another cable provider or satellite TV.
▪ The in-conference season starts and ends on CBS, giving you an opportunity to watch the Shockers even if you only have over-air television. The last time the Shockers played on an over-air broadcast network was in 2015, when the team played Seton Hall on FOX.
▪ The “official watch site” of the Wichita State University Alumni Association will be Deano’s Grill and Tapworks, 9747 E. 21st Street. The association will be hosting “a number of fan trips to Shocker away games this season,” including to the American Athletic Conference tournament in Orlando, Fla. Say goodbye to Normal, Ill., and Peoria, Ill., and say hello to cities like Memphis, Cincinnati, New Orleans and Philadelphia. For more information about sponsored trips to away games – which are still being planned – visit www.wsualumnisportstours.com or call 1-888-829-0611.
▪ Shocker fans will often list unused tickets to home games on StubHub.com, so if you’re desperate for a last-minute ticket to a Shocker game, check there. It’s also worth a call to the Koch Arena ticket office before games, as sometimes tickets will open up at the last minute – say, if not all of the student-section seats are claimed or if a visiting team returns some of the tickets they were allotted. You can reach the office at 316-978-3267 or by visiting www.goshockers.com.
Game-by-game breakdown
The Shockers play on six different channels this year (barring to-be-determine March Madness networks):
▪ CBS: Available over-the-air and in every cable/satellite package.
▪ ESPN: Available in Cox Contour packages and up, AT&T Uverse U200 packages and up, DirecTV Entertainment packages and up, and Dish Network America’s Top 120 packages and up.
▪ ESPN2: Available in Cox Contour packages and up, AT&T Uverse U200 packages and up, DirecTV Entertainment packages and up, and Dish Network America’s Top 120 packages and up.
▪ CBS Sports Network: Available in the Cox Sports and Information Pak, AT&T Uverse U200 packages and up, DirecTV Xtra packages and up, and Dish Network America’s Top 200 packages and up.
▪ ESPNU: Available in the Cox Sports and Information Pak, AT&T Uverse U200 packages and up, DirecTV Choice packages and up, and Dish Network America’s Top 120 packages and up.
▪ Cox 22 (YurView Kansas): Available in all Cox packages.
Here’s a full listing of the games in Wichita State’s 2017/18 season and what channels they will air on. Every game this year will be televised.
Nov. 4 – Henderson State (exhibition), 7 p.m. (Cox 22)
Nov. 10 – UMKC, 7 p.m. (Cox 22)
Nov. 13 – College of Charleston, 8 p.m. (CBS Sports Network)
Nov. 20 – California at Maui Invitational, 4 p.m. (ESPN2)
Nov. 21 – VCU/Marquette at Maui Invitational, 12:30 or 3 p.m. (ESPN/ESPN2)
Nov. 22 – at Maui Invitational
Nov. 28 – Savannah State, 7 p.m. (Cox 22)
Dec. 2 – at Baylor, 1 p.m. (ESPNU)
Dec. 5 – South Dakota State, 7 p.m. (Cox 22)
Dec. 9 – at Oklahoma State, 3 p.m. (ESPN2)
Dec. 16 – Oklahoma at Intrust Bank Arena, 3 p.m. (ESPN2)
Dec. 19 – Arkansas State, 7 p.m. (Cox 22)
Dec. 22 – Florida Gulf Coast, 6 p.m. (CBS Sports Network)
Dec. 30 – at Connecticut, 11 a.m. (CBS)
Jan. 4 – Houston, 6/8 p.m. (ESPN/ESPN2)
Jan. 7 – South Florida, 3 p.m. (CBS Sports Network)
Jan. 11 – at East Carolina, 8 p.m. (ESPN/ESPN2)
Jan. 13 – at Tulsa, 6:30 p.m. (ESPNU)
Jan. 17 – SMU, 6 p.m. (ESPNU)
Jan. 20 – at Houston, 11 a.m. (ESPNU)
Jan. 25 – Central Florida, 8 p.m. (ESPN2)
Jan. 28 – Tulsa, 5 p.m. (CBS Sports Network)
Feb. 1 – at Temple, 6 p.m. (ESPN/ESPN2)
Feb. 6 – at Memphis, 8 p.m. (CBS Sports Network)
Feb. 10 – Connecticut, TBA (ESPN/ESPN2)
Feb. 15 – Temple, 6 p.m. (ESPN/ESPN2)
Feb. 18 – at Cincinnati, 3 p.m. (ESPN)
Feb. 21 – Tulane, 6:30 p.m. (CBS Sports Network)
Feb. 24 – at SMU, 1 p.m. (ESPN/ESPN2)
Mar. 1 – at Central Florida, 6 p.m. (ESPN)
Mar. 4 – Cincinnati, 11 a.m. (CBS)
Mar. 8-11 – American Athletic Conference Tournament (Orlando, Fla.), TBA
