Wichita State’s Greyson Jenista named Cape Cod League MVP

By Paul Suellentrop

August 02, 2017 4:52 PM

Wichita State junior Greyson Jenista earned Most Valuable Player honors in the Cape Cod League.

He joins a select list that includes players such as Jason Varitek (1993), Darin Erstad (1994) and Evan Longoria (2005).

Jenista, an outfielder and first baseman from Eudora, was hitting .304 with four doubles and three home runs entering Wednesday’s game for the Cotuit Kettleers.

Shocker teammate Alec Bohm is also enjoying a strong summer in the wood bat league. Bohm’s average of .358 ranked second in the league entering Wednesday, as did his 28 RBIs. Bohm, a junior third baseman from Omaha, has five home runs and 10 doubles for the Falmouth Commodores.

Falmouth and Cotuit begin the playoffs Saturday.

