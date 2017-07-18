Wichita State will play California in Maui Invitational opener

Wichita State will play California in the Maui Invitational on Nov. 20 in the Lahaina Civic Center.
The Shockers are matched with either Marquette or VCU for the second game.
All games are televised on an ESPN network.
WSU’s first game is scheduled for 4 p.m. on ESPN2.
Cal went 21-13 and played in the NIT last season under former Missouri State coach Cuonzo Martin, who is now at Missouri. Assistant coach Wyking Jones took over for Martin.
Wichita State will make its second appearance in the tournament. In 2010, the Shockers lost to Connecticut and defeated Chaminade and Virgina.
Wichita State and Notre Dame are the summer favorites in the field. The Shockers are ranked No. 4 in the CBSSports.com summer top 25 and No. 9 by Sports Illustrated. CBSSports.com ranks Notre Dame No. 13 and Sports Illustrated ranks it No. 12.
Marquette, Michigan and VCU joined the Shockers and Irish in the 2017 NCAA Tournament.
Michigan advanced to the Sweet 16 with wins over Oklahoma State and Louisville before falling to Oregon. Notre Dame defeated Princeton and lost to West Virginia.
Coaching trees collide in Maui. Will Wade departed VCU to take over at LSU and he hired Wichita State assistant Greg Heiar. Mike Rhoades, who spent five seasons as an assistant at VCU, took Wade’s place at VCU.
Maui Invitational
Nov. 20
Marquette vs. VCU, 1:30 p.m. (ESPN2)
Wichita State vs California, 4 p.m. (ESPN2)
Notre Dame vs. Chaminade, 8 p.m. (ESPNU)
Michigan vs. LSU, 10:30 p.m. (ESPNU)
Nov. 21
Marquette-VCU winner vs. Wichita State-California winner, 12:30 p.m. (ESPN)
Marquette-VCU loser vs. Wichita State-California loser, 3 p.m. (ESPN2)
Notre Dame-Chaminade loser vs. Michigan-LSU loser, 7 p.m. (ESPN2)
Notre Dame-Chaminade winner vs. Michigan-LSU winner, 9:30 p.m. (ESPN)
Nov. 22
7th-place — 1:30 p.m. (ESPNU)
5th-place — 4 p.m. (ESPN2)
3rd-place — 7 p.m. (ESPN2)
Championship — 9:30 p.m. (ESPN2)
