July 11, 2017 3:18 PM

Knicks will pay Ron Baker $8.9 million for two-year deal

Ron Baker’s contract with the New York Knicks will pay him $8.9 million over two years, according to ESPN.

The new deal won’t change his driving habits. Baker drives a Hyundai Sonata. His modest ride became part of his undrafted story during his rookie season and it’s coming back.

“Everything is going to stay the same!!,” Baker said in a text message on Tuesday.

Last season, Baker recounted the reaction to his car at Madison Square Garden.

“The first couple of times I pulled up to the MSG parking lot and told the security guard I was a player, the guy did a double time and seemed skeptical,” Baker told Bleacher Report. “But now when they see my Hyundai Sonata roll in, they know who it is and that business is coming.”

The second year, according to ESPN, carries a player option, which means Baker can choose to fulfill the contract with the Knicks or look at other teams as an unrestricted free agent.

Baker, an undrafted free agent after his career at Wichita State, played in 52 games and averaged 4.1 points.

He announced his return to the Knicks last month on Twitter. He was a restricted free agent with the ability to take offers from other teams. The Knicks retained the right to match those offers.

Ron Baker relishing his growing role in the NBA

Ron Baker, after an illustrious career at Wichita State, made the New York Knicks roster as an undrafted free agent. His team traveled to Oklahoma City on Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2017, and several Ron Baker fans were eager to see him. (Video by Travis Heying

Paul Suellentrop: 316-269-6760, @paulsuellentrop

