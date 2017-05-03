Wichita State completes women’s basketball coaching staff

Wichita State women’s basketball coach Keitha Adams completed her coaching staff recently with the addition of assistants Bill Damuth and Kelli Willingham Bagley.
They join associate head coach Ewa Laskowska, who was hired in early April.
All three assistants worked with Adams at Texas-El Paso.
Damuth spent seven seasons at UTEP with Adams. He was head coach at Trinity Valley Community College and Hill College in Texas and worked as an assistant coach at Louisiana-Lafayette.
Willingham Bagley played at UTEP from 2010-14 and spent the past two seasons as an assistant there. She worked as an assistant coach at Seward County Community College in 2014-15.
Brown will play five games for AIA — WSU’s Zach Brown leaves May 23 for a 13-day tour of the Czech Republic and Poland with Athletes in Action.
Training camp in Prague is May 24-27.
AIA will play the Czech national under-20 team twice and the Belarus national team three times.
The team is coached by Valparaiso associate head coach Luke Gore. Billy Donovan Jr., son of Oklahoma City Thunder coach Billy Donovan, is the assistant coach.
Brown’s teammates include Kansas State’s Isaiah Maurice, Florida’s Jalen Hudson and Baylor’s Tyson Jolly and Wendell Mitchell.
Golfers away — WSU’s men’s golf team will learn its NCAA regional destination at 11 a.m. Thursday.
The selection show is televised on the Golf Channel.
Six regionals begin May 15. The sites are Auburn, Wash.; Austin; Baton Rouge, La.; College Grove, Tenn.; Stanford, Calif.; and West Lafayette, Ind.
Former Shocker hired at New Mexico State — Brooke Atkinson is the new women’s basketball coach at New Mexico State, according to the Las Cruces Sun-News.
Atkinson played at WSU from 2000-02. She spent the past three seasons as an assistant at Colorado State. Atkinson worked from 2003-10 as an assistant at New Mexico State under current Newman University coach Darin Spence.
Midtgaard honored in Demark — Fullcourt website named Asbjorn Midtgaard to its 2017 Danish team.
The team honors the top five native athletes in the eight-team Danish league.
Midtgaard, a 6-foot-10 center, signed with Wichita State in November. He averaged 8.6 points and 6.3 rebounds for the Horsholm 79ers.
Former Illinois State player Devaughn Akoon-Purcell led the league in scoring at 21.3 points for playoff champion Bakken.
Paul Suellentrop: 316-269-6760, @paulsuellentrop
