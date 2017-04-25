Wichita State’s Morris, McDuffie continue NBA Draft process

As expected, Wichita State’s Shaq Morris and Markis McDuffie declared for the NBA Draft, without signing with an agent.
The NBA released the official list of athletes who filed as early entrant candidates on Tuesday.
Zach Brown withdrew his name from the draft process, according to Gary Brown, his father.
“He’ll be back and he’s excited,” Gary Brown said.
Morris, a senior-to-be center, and McDuffie, a junior-to-be forward, both publicly announced their intentions earlier this month. They are eligible to return to WSU if they do not hire an agent. Brown also submitted his name to the NBA Undergraduate Advisory Committee, which allows an athlete to receive feedback on his pro prospects.
Neither player is likely to be drafted in June. There are benefits, with no risk, to declaring for the draft.
Early entrants give themselves the ability to participate in NBA workouts before making a decision. The information can also be valuable to an athlete contemplating a future in other professional leagues. Taking this step has become increasingly common in recent years, even for players who largely intend to return to school.
They must withdraw from the draft by May 24 to retain college eligibility. The draft is June 22.
Brown, a senior-to-be forward, will play for an Athletes in Action team in late May, his father said. The team will play four to six games in the Czech Republic and Poland.
