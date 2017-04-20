Daishon Smith will transfer from Wichita State’s basketball team

Guard Daishon Smith is transferring from Wichita State, Smith confirmed in a text message.
Smith’s departure gives Wichita State an open scholarship that coaches could use for the 2017-18 season.
Smith, a senior-to-be from Jacksonville, Fla., started 12 games. He put together his best stretch starting in late November, highlighted by scoring 13 points against Michigan State, 13 against Oklahoma and 13 against Drake.
The performance against Oklahoma featured a memorable dunk late in the game. He scored all 13 of his points in the final 8:28 of that win in Oklahoma City.
Smith lost his starting spot after a loss at Illinois State and never regained it. Conner Frankamp replaced him in the lineup and Landry Shamet took over most of the ball-handling duties. That duo worked well together and Smith’s playing time dipped for the remainder of the season.
Smith averaged 4.8 points in 36 games. He averaged 2.2 rebounds and 1.8 assists.
He spent one season at WSU after transferring from Tallahassee (Fla.) Community College.
Paul Suellentrop: 316-269-6760, @paulsuellentrop
Comments