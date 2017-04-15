Wichita State’s McDuffie, Morris declare for NBA Draft

Wichita State center Shaq Morris and forward Markis McDuffie announced they will declare for the NBA Draft and will not hire agents.

Morris announced his decision on Twitter; McDuffie on Instagram.

Both players can return to school as long as they do not hire an agent.

With the support of my Family and Coaches, I've decided to enter the 2017 NBA Draft with NO intention on signing with an Agent. — Shaquille Morris (@Shaq_Morris) April 15, 2017

“After sitting down with my family and coaches, I've decided to enter the 2017 NBA Draft, without hiring an agent,” McDuffie wrote. “I'm blessed for this opportunity, so let the process begin.”

April 23 is the deadline to declare for the draft as an early entrant. Players who do not sign with an agent are allowed to return to school if they pull out of the draft pool by June 12. The NBA Draft is June 22.

Morris, a 6-foot-8 junior, averaged 9.8 points and 5.1 rebounds in 2016-17. McDuffie, a 6-foot-8 sophomore, averaged 11.5 points and 5.7 rebounds.

Morris, McDuffie and forward Zach Brown sent in an advisory form for undergraduates to the NBA. That allows the NBA Undergraduate Advisory Committee to judge the athlete and provide information about their status as a professional prospect.

Neither player is likely to be drafted in June. There are benefits, with no risk, to declaring for the draft.

Early entrants give themselves the ability to participate in NBA workouts before making a decision. The information can also be valuable to an athlete contemplating a future in other professional leagues. Taking this step has become increasingly common in recent years, even for players who largely intend to return to school.

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 3:28 Gregg Marshall answers questions about AAC move Pause 2:25 What every girl needs, an outdoor fountain flowing with soda pop 1:53 Nighttime takeoff in a KC-135 cockpit 2:49 Democrat James Thompson vows to run again in 2018 1:41 Alaska Airlines first non-stop flight at Eisenhower Airport 2:00 Security camera catches two guys draining a keg on their way out 0:45 Cindy Carnahan's vision for flowers in downtown Wichita 13:26 Police identify man shot after multi-county chase 5:22 Cuddly critters: Baby animals at KC Zoo get extra TLC 3:03 ICT Flight Showchoir performs in Iowa Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email Getting to know Shocker junior Shaquille Morris Wichita State University's men's basketball team member Shaquille Morris answers questions about basketball and life away from the court. (video by Jaime Green) October 14, 2016 jgreen@wichitaeagle.com