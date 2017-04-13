Wichita State promotes Chris Jans as men’s basketball associate head coach

Wichita State moved quickly Thursday to fill its vacant basketball coaching spot by returning Chris Jans to his role as associate head coach.

Jans, 48, spent the past two seasons at WSU, in 2015-16 as a consultant and in 2016-17 as a special assistant to the head coach. In those roles, he helped prepare scouting reports, worked with video breakdowns and player evaluation. He remained a significant source of advice for coach Gregg Marshall.

Now he returns to a job that allows him to recruit. WSU is entering a crucial summer recruiting period because it is scheduled to have seven seniors on the 2018 roster.

Jans was a member of Marshall’s original staff at WSU in 2007-08 and was promoted to associate head coach in 2011. He played the lead role in identifying former Shocker Ron Baker’s potential at Class 3A Scott City in 2011.

He replaces Greg Heiar, who moved to LSU this week.

Jans coached the 2014-15 seasons at Bowling Green. Bowling Green fired Jans on April 2, 2015, after an incident at a bar near the Ohio school’s campus. Jans acknowledged acting inappropriately toward some female patrons.

“We appreciate the six years that Greg Heiar devoted to this program and wish him the best of luck at LSU,” Marshall said in a news release. “We think this will be a seamless transition. In Chris, we are welcoming a guy who has been with us for nine of the 10 years in Wichita. He knows us intimately and has played an integral part in our rise.”