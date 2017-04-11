Wichita State’s Keitha Adams hires Laskowska as assistant basketball coach

Ewa Laskowska is the first member of Keitha Adams’ women’s basketball coaching staff at Wichita State.
Laskowska, hired as associate head coach, follows Adams from Texas-El Paso, where she spent 16 seasons with Adams.
“She knows what I’m going to say before I say it,” Adams said. “It’s been a great team. She’s got a good knack for relating with the players.”
Laskowska, from Poland, played for Adams at Independence Community College from 1995-97. She won NJCAA Region VI tournament Most Valuable Player honors at then-Levitt Arena. She coached at Independence with Adams from 1998-2001 before both moved to UTEP.
At both places, she took a major role in recruiting overseas. Laskowska is on campus and started working with players on Monday.
“Kids are going to come a long ways from home,” Adams said. “When she came over here, she didn’t speak one word of English. She’s great at helping players when they’re homesick and going through change.”
Adams has two more coaching spots to fill.
Paul Suellentrop: 316-269-6760, @paulsuellentrop
