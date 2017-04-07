American Athletic Conference approves Wichita State to join its ranks

Wichita State will join the American Athletic Conference and leave the Missouri Valley Conference, its home since 1945.
Bill Potter, senior director of communications for the conference, confirmed a Sports Illustrated report that the 12 AAC presidents voted unanimously to invite WSU into the conference. Wichita State president John Bardo confirmed the university accepted the invitation. A news conference is expected later Friday.
Potter said commissioner Mike Aresco is expected to visit Wichita soon.
The move will take place for the 2017-18 school year and include all Shockers sports.
The University of Wichita joined the MVC in 1945 and its identity as a basketball school grew with its membership in the “Valley of Death” during the conference’s glory days of the 1950s and 1960s. For most of the past 72 years, the Valley provided a competitive and geographically suitable place for Shocker athletics.
Presidents from the remaining nine Missouri Valley schools are scheduled to meet with conference administrators Sunday in St. Louis.
The AAC’s geography is more expansive. AAC members are Houston, Memphis, Tulsa, Tulane, SMU, Temple, South Florida, Cincinnati, Connecticut, East Carolina, Central Florida and football-only Navy.
Moving to the AAC is a reunion of sorts for Shocker fans. Houston, Memphis, Tulsa and Cincinnati were all Missouri Valley members before leaving 40-or-more years ago.
Among the highlights of Wichita State’s MVC tenure are the 1965 Final Four, the 1989 College World Series title and the 2013 Final Four. In May, the Shockers won the MVC All-Sports Trophy for the fourth straight year and 10th in the past 13.
As Wichita State’s athletic program, led by men’s basketball, grew in stature over the past decade, discontent with the MVC grew among fans.
In 2015, university president John Bardo announced that the school would look at conference affiliation as part of a comprehensive examination of WSU’s future in athletics, one that will include considering new sports, new facilities and a new set of conference partners.
Bardo had three conferences in mind – the American, the Mountain West and the Atlantic 10 – as possible upgrades. The public evaluation accomplished its goal of putting WSU on the market. Two years later, the American welcomed the Shockers.
Speculation about WSU’s interest in the American started in December 2015, when the university announced its plans to evaluate its conference options and the addition of sports. Bardo’s desire to associate Wichita State with schools he views as similar institutions — such as AAC-members Memphis, Houston and Cincinnati — drives his interest to help the school’s enrollment, academic and athletic goals.
“We’re an emerging major research university,” Bardo said in 2015. “If you look at what’s happening around the United States, major research universities are the core drivers of those cities that are being successful. We really feel that change in society has positioned us differently.”
Athletically, the AAC represents a step up in most sports from the MVC. That is especially important in men’s basketball, where the strength of the AAC could boost WSU’s NCAA Tournament at-large and seed resumes.
On the academic side, Bardo wants his school associated with similar schools with academic and research missions. Playing in AAC cities such as Dallas and Houston will give WSU fund-raisers opportunities to visit areas with numerous alums. Destinations such as New Orleans and Orlando give fund-raisers attractive trips to pitch to alums and boosters.
The American Athletic Conference formed in 2013 out of the wreckage of the Big East. Seven private schools, none of whom play football at the top level, went their own way, retaining the Big East name.
The remaining schools, all with football, regrouped and raided Conference USA.
Earlier this month, AAC commissioner Mike Aresco batted down rumors of the addition of three basketball schools, while perhaps leaving the door open for one in an interview on Sirius XM radio.
“We have 11 basketball members,” Aresco said. “I’m not certain what we’ll do in the future. We’re always evaluating our basketball to see if we can make it stronger. Right now, there is nothing going on. On the basketball side … we always explore whether we can strengthen ourselves. Until something is actually happening or would happen, I’m not going to comment.”
Men’s basketball in the AAC
Central Florida
- Location: Orlando, Fla.
- Enrollment: 64,318
- Coach: Johnny Dawkins
- 2016-17 record: 24-12 (NIT)
- RPI rank: 58
- NCAA Tournament appearances: 4 (2005 most recent)
Cincinnati
- Location: Cincinnati
- Enrollment: 44,338
- Coach: Mick Cronin
- 2016-17 record: 30-6 (NCAA)
- RPI rank: 12
- NCAA Tournament appearances: 31 (2017)
Connecticut
- Location: Storrs, Conn.
- Enrollment: 32,027
- Coach: Kevin Ollie
- 2016-17 record: 16-17
- RPI rank: 119
- NCAA Tournament appearances: 33 (2016)
East Carolina
- Location: Greenville, N.C.
- Enrollment: 28,962
- Coach: Jeff Lebo
- 2016-17 record: 15-18
- RPI rank: 214
- NCAA Tournament appearances: 2 (1993)
Houston
- Location: Houston
- Enrollment: 42,000
- Coach: Kelvin Sampson
- 2016-17 record: 21-11 (NIT)
- RPI rank: 60
- NCAA Tournament appearances: 19 (2010)
Memphis
- Location: Memphis, Tenn.
- Enrollment: 20,585
- Coach: Tubby Smith
- 2016-17 record: 19-13
- RPI rank: 116
- NCAA Tournament appearances: 26 (2014)
SMU
- Location: Dallas
- Enrollment: 11,643
- Coach: Tim Jankovich
- 2016-17 record: 30-5 (NCAA)
- RPI rank: 15
- NCAA Tournament appearances: 12 (2017)
South Florida
- Location: Tampa, Fla.
- Enrollment: 42,000
- Coach: Brian Gregory
- 2016-17 record: 7-23
- RPI rank: 316
- NCAA Tournament appearances: 3 (2012)
Temple
- Location: Philadelphia
- Enrollment: 39,000
- Coach: Fran Dunphy
- 2016-17 record: 16-16
- RPI rank: 130
- NCAA Tournament appearances: 32 (2016)
Tulane
- Location: New Orleans
- Enrollment: 13,000
- Coach: Mike Dunleavy
- 2016-17 record: 6-25
- RPI rank: 295
- NCAA Tournament appearances: 3 (1995)
Tulsa
- Location: Tulsa
- Enrollment: 4,682
- Coach: Frank Haith
- 2016-17 record: 15-17
- RPI rank: 133
- NCAA Tournament appearances: 15 (2016)
Wichita State
- Location: Wichita
- Enrollment: 14,474
- Coach: Gregg Marshall
- 2016-17 record: 31-5
- RPI rank: 32
- NCAA Tournament appearances: 14 (2017)
