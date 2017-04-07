Wichita State Shockers

April 7, 2017 7:24 AM

Source: American vote on Wichita State expected this morning

By Paul Suellentrop

The vote by American Athletic Conference presidents to invite Wichita State into the conference is expected to take place at 9:30 a.m., according to a source close to situation.

The source expects all 12 member schools to vote in favor. Wichita State’s acceptance of the invitation will begin one of the most important days in the history of the school.

The vote will take place by conference call.

The move will take place for the 2017-18 school year and include all Shockers sports.

AAC members are Houston, Memphis, Tulsa, Tulane, SMU, Temple, South Florida, Cincinnati, Connecticut, East Carolina, Central Florida and football-only Navy.

WSU would move all its sports to the American and give the conference a 12th basketball-playing member. Football is not a part of the discussion.

Wichita State is leaving the Missouri Valley Conference, its home since 1945. MVC presidents and athletic directors will meet Sunday to discuss candidates to replace Wichita State.

