WSU notes: Football’s power started the MVC on this path in the early 1970s

3:15 Bob Lutz and Paul Suellentrop talk WSU's tourney title Pause

1:50 Wichita State's Shaq Morris discusses his matchup against Kentucky's Bam Adebayo

10:33 'We came up one possession short.'

0:36 Arch Madness recap in 30 seconds

12:10 Shockers edge out Dayton in 64-58 tournament win

2:11 Two injured in double shooting near Valley Center

6:23 A 'prom-posal' that will melt your heart

1:32 Large fire causes Atlanta highway overpass collapse

1:23 Roberts visits western Kansas after wildfires