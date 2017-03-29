Wichita State will hire UTEP’s Keitha Adams as women’s basketball coach

3:15 Bob Lutz and Paul Suellentrop talk WSU's tourney title Pause

0:36 Arch Madness recap in 30 seconds

1:07 Shockers face off in dunk competition at "Shocker Madness"

10:33 'We came up one possession short.'

1:50 Four Shockers earn Missouri Valley Conference honors

6:23 A 'prom-posal' that will melt your heart

1:23 Roberts visits western Kansas after wildfires

1:13 Man shot on Lorraine

5:38 Bruce Weber after NCAA Tournament loss to Cincinnati