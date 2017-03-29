Eric Hamilton will transfer from Wichita State’s basketball program

Wichita State sophomore forward Eric Hamilton is leaving the basketball program, he said on Wednesday.
Hamilton, from Atlanta, Ga., played two seasons for the Shockers and won the Shocker Madness slam dunk title in 2015 and 2016.
He played in 47 games and averaged 2.2 points and 1.5 rebounds.
He scored a career-high 14 points against Iowa in 2015.
As a sophomore, he played in 26 games.
Hamilton’s departure puts the Shockers at the NCAA limit of 13 scholarships for the 2017-18 season.
