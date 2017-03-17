Wichita State overcomes Dayton defense for 64-58 victory in NCAA first round

Wichita State’s accomplishments continue to exceed its resume. It’s a March routine.
The Shockers are a tournament darling again, the hero of all who enjoy taking shots at the NCAA selection committee.
The tenth-seeded Shockers defeated seventh-seeded Dayton 64-58 on Friday at Bankers Life Fieldhouse. They are 7-3 against equal or higher seeds in the past five tournaments. Now the Shockers can – barring a major surprise – think about reversing roles and revenge. They are likely headed toward a Sunday game against second-seeded Kentucky.
Wichita State (31-4) won an NCAA game for the fifth straight season and can think about Kentucky, the school that ended the 2014 season for the top-seeded Shockers. The Wildcats played No. 15 seed Northern Kentucky late Friday night.
Freshman guard Landry Shamet led WSU with 13 points. Zach Brown added 12, making all three of his three-pointers. Shaq Morris scored 10 in 14 foul-plagued minutes.
WSU won despite shooting 39.6 percent from the field and missing 14 of 20 threes. The Shockers grabbed 13 offensive rebounds to score 19 second-chance points.
Seventh-seeded Dayton (24-8) ended the season on a three-game losing streak. Guard Scoochie Smith scored 25 points, 15 in the first half. Kendall Pollard added 13 points.
The Flyers shot 31 percent from the floor and missed 15 of 22 threes.
A three-pointer by Conner Frankamp – his only points – and two foul shots by Shamet gave the Shockers the needed room. Most of the game played out as a exhausting, physical defensive struggle between two confident, well-coached teams.
Wichita State hustled its way to just enough points in the second half to move on. It wasn’t easy. It wasn’t pretty.
It worked. Two months of easy wins over overmatched teams did not damage Wichita State’s ability to persevere and play through tough times.
The Shockers, after a long, brutal struggle broke through Dayton’s defense to go up by six points in the second half. Shamet drove into the lane for an uncontested layup. Brown got open for a three to make it 51-45. Gregg Marshall greeted the team with both fists pumping on the timeout.
Just as important, a long, rangy defensive lineup with Shamet, Brown, Rashard Kelly, Markis McDuffie and Rauno Nurger shut down the Flyers late in the second half.
A three by Frankamp – his first open shot – gave the Shockers a 58-51 lead. Smith quickly pushed the ball for a layup to cut the lead to five points.
The Flyers trapped Kelly along the sidelines to force a turnover. An airball by Xeyrious Williams gave WSU the ball back with no damage done.
Shamet, fouled as the shot clock ticked down, made two of three foul shots for a 60-53 led with 36 seconds to play.
Three-pointers by Brown and Shamet gave WSU a 41-38 lead.
The Flyers took the lead with four foul shots, two by Kendall Pollard after he drew Morris’ fourth foul with 9:42 to play.
A dunk by Rauno Nurger, beating the shot clock, gave the Shockers a 43-42 lead.
Dayton’s perimeter defenders blanketed the Shockers, who missed 10 of 12 three-pointers. Zach Brown got open for the first three of the game. Rashard Kelly ended the half with a well-guarded three at the buzzer.
The Shockers trailed 29-27, probably a good spot after a rotten shooting half.
In between, the Shockers missed 10 in a row, few of them open.
Despite the cold shooting, the Shockers stayed close. Seven offensive rebounds, two each from Kelly and McDuffie, led to nine second chance points.
Morris played eight minutes and his absence severely limited the offense. He picked up his second foul screening with 7:25 to play in the half and didn’t return. Without his presence to bend the defense, Dayton pressed out on shooters.
WSU took an 18-15 lead. Smith quickly stopped that modest momentum with a layup. After a WSU turnover, Smith ran the pick-and-pop to get Sam Miller an open three for a 20-18 lead.
Paul Suellentrop: 316-269-6760, @paulsuellentrop
