Former Heights coach Lane Lord interviews at Wichita State

Pittsburg State women’s basketball coach Lane Lord interviewed earlier this week for the vacant position at Wichita State, according to several sources.
Lord, who coached at Heights High, started at NCAA Division II Pitt State in 2007, is 208-95 in 10 seasons. He coached the Gorillas to the Elite Eight in 2012 and 2016.
His 2016-17 team went 25-6 and advanced to the NCAA regionals.
Lord won the 2002 and 2003 Class 6A titles at Heights.
He coached at Barton County Community College from 2005-07 and went 77-21 in two seasons.
Wichita State is replacing Jody Adams-Birch, who left the position in late January. She was replaced by interim coach Linda Hargrove, who is working with athletic director Darron Boatright on the hire.
Lord declined to comment.
