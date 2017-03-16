The greatest Shocker, Dave Stallworth, dies at age 75

Dave Stallworth, regarded by most as the greatest Shocker basketball player, died at 75.
Stallworth, a 6-foot-7 forward from Dallas, carried the University of Wichita into its greatest era. He earned Associated Press All-America honors in 1964 (first team) and 1965 (second team) after helping the Shockers become a nationally prominent program.
Funeral services are pending. Former teammate Bob Powers confirmed his death on Thursday.
“Dave Stallworth would rank as the best of all my players,” former coach Ralph Miller told The Eagle in 1985. “He was so smooth that he could pull off some of the great plays you’ve ever seen and hardly get a ripple of applause because it was so easy for him.”
Before Stallworth, the Shockers had not won a Missouri Valley Conference title, played in the NCAA Tournament, ascended to a top-10 national ranking or averaged more than 7,000 fans at the arena then known as the WU Fieldhouse.
After Stallworth’s arrival on the varsity in 1962, the Shockers did all that, and more.
“Stallworth was the most important player to play at Wichita State,” former Shocker player Ron Mendell told The Eagle in 1985. “He made the program as successful as it has become.”
The Shockers won Missouri Valley Conference titles in 1964 and 1965 and played in the NCAA Tournament both seasons. They ascended to the top spot in the Associated Press poll on Dec. 15, 1964 on their way to the 1965 Final Four.
Stallworth, nicknamed “Dave the Rave,” ranks third on Wichita State’s career scoring list. He totaled 1,936 points, averaging 24.2 a season. He also averaged 10.5 rebounds and made 53 percent of his shots.
His No. 42 jersey is one of five retired at WSU, and he was in the Missouri Valley’s inaugural Hall of Fame class in 1997 — alongside Larry Bird, Oscar Robertson, Wes Unseld, Ed Macauley, Hersey Hawkins and coach Henry Iba.
I told some dude the other day that I bleed black and gold. That’s the first time that’s ever come out of my mouth. But it’s true.
Dave Stallworth in 1997
“The man was unbelievable,” Larry Nosich, a former teammate, told The Eagle in 1990. “They talk about Michael Jordan today, but Dave Stallworth was as good with a basketball as anybody I’ve seen.”
The New York Knicks drafted Stallworth with the third pick of the 1965 NBA Draft. He won an NBA title with the Knicks in 1970 and played eight seasons in the NBA. A heart condition sidelined him for two years in the middle of his career.
After basketball, he returned to Wichita and worked at Boeing. He regularly attended Shocker games, although health problems made his visits less frequent in recent years.
WU assistant coach Dick Miller, Ralph’s brother, spotted Stallworth while recruiting Nate Bowman in Texas. Both became Shockers, and Bowman also turned into a first-round NBA Draft choice in 1965. WU, as did many MVC teams, benefited from the refusal of major schools in the South to recruit black athletes
Stallworth grew up watching MVC games on TV in Dallas. Many schools in the South didn’t recruit black players. That opened the door for Ralph Miller. Stallworth visited Wichita for a game against Iowa State in 1960.
“It was ugly, a lot of snow and cold,’’ Stallworth told The Eagle in 1997. “But I liked the competition. And what really grabbed me was that Wichita played in the Missouri Valley Conference. Oscar (Robertson) was in it, Chet (Walker) was in it. These guys were my idols.’’
Stallworth came to WU under unusual circumstances that later spoiled the end of his Shocker career. A childhood accident delayed his schooling, so he graduated from James Madison High at the end of the fall semester and came to WU for the spring semester. After playing for the freshman team two semesters, he became eligible for varsity games in January 1962.
He debuted with 18 points in a win over Marquette and averaged 20 over eight games. The Shockers qualified for the National Invitation Tournament for the second time in program history.
That meant he exhausted his eligibility after the first semester of the 1964-65 season. He played in 16 games, but missed the run to the 1965 Final Four. Bowman also sat out, a victim of academic ineligibility. The Shockers defeated SMU and Oklahoma State in the NCAA regional before losing to UCLA in the national semifinal.
“With me playing and with Nate out there I thought we had the best club in the country,” he said in 1990. “I couldn’t even watch the team play after I left. I think I saw them once. It was hard. My dream was to play in the Final Four.”
Stallworth remembered most of his Shocker days fondly. He averaged 26.5 points in 1963-64 and 25 in 1964-65. He earned All-MVC honors three times.
The Shockers won their first MVC title in 1964, an era in which the conference stood among the best in the nation.
“Every night was a championship night,” Stallworth said in 1997.
His effort in 1963 against No. 1 Cincinnati ranks as his most memorable performance. Stallworth scored seven points in the final 3:10 to rally WU from a six-point deficit for a 65-64 win in Wichita. His total of 46 points set a school record that stood until Antoine Carr scored 47 in 1983.
After Stallworth played his final game for the University of Wichita, he told the crowd, “It’s been my pleasure playing for you.”
For thousands of Shocker fans who became hooked because of Stallworth, the pleasure came in the watching.
Dave Stallworth’s biggest games
▪ Stallworth scored 38 points and grabbed 15 rebounds in a 92-90 overtime win over Arizona State at the WU Field House on Dec. 17, 1962.
▪ The largest crowd in arena history (11,375) watched the Shockers upset No. 2 Ohio State 71-54 on Dec. 29, 1962. Stallworth scored 22 points on 9-of-12 shooting
▪ Stallworth made two free throws with 1:14 remaining to give the Shockers the final margin in their 65-64 win over No. 1 Cincinnati at the WU Field House on Feb. 16, 1963. He scored the team’s final seven points as the Shocker rallied from a six-point deficit in the final 3:10 to finish with a then-school record 46 points. He made 18 of 23 free throws and grabbed nine rebounds to end Cincinnati’s 37-game win streak. “It was team guts – that’s what did it,” Stallworth said after the game.
▪ Facing the eventual NCAA champions, Stallworth scored 28 points, including the go-ahead three-point play, in a 73-72 win over Loyola at Chicago Stadium. The Shockers handed the Ramblers their second and final loss of the season.
▪ Stallworth helped the Shockers clinch a share of their first MVC title with 34 points and 11 rebounds in a 90-83 win over North Texas State at the WU Field House on March 2, 1964.
▪ In the program’s first NCAA Tournament game, Stallworth scored 22 points and grabbed 23 rebounds in an 84-68 win over Creighton at WU Field House on March 13, 1964.
▪ Stallworth ended his Shocker career with back-to-back 40-point games. He scored 45 in a 93-92 overtime loss at Loyola on Jan. 29, 1965 and said farewell to home crowd with 40 points in a 96-76 win over Louisville on Jan. 30, 1965.
Comments