Automatically in: Wichita State thumps Illinois State in Missouri Valley final

Wichita State broke the tie with a convincing victory over Illinois State and can spend the week pondering its NCAA Tournament destination.
The second-seeded Shockers are in after a 71-51 win over the top-seeded Redbirds in the Missouri Valley Conference Tournament title game on Sunday at Scottrade Center. The teams split regular-season meetings, with WSU claiming the biggest margin (41 points in early February) and the one that locked up a spot in the NCAA Tournament.
Wichita State (30-4) will make its sixth consecutive NCAA Tournament appearance, extending its program record. The Shockers won their fourth tournament, second under coach Gregg Marshall, and first since 2014. The next mystery is how the NCAA selection committee will seed a team that owns two top-50 RPI wins, but also a 15-game win streak and a history of out-performing previous seeds.
WSU reached the 30-win mark for the fourth time, all under Marshall.
Conner Frankamp led WSU with 19 points. Markis McDuffie added 16. McDuffie’s three three fouls shots gave the Shockers a 53-37 lead in the second half. His three capped a six-point possession — after a foul and technical foul on Illinois State’s Deontae Hawkins — made it 67-44 and set off celebrations in the stands.
Illinois State (27-6) lost in the title game for a fifth straight time. The Redbirds will spend the week hoping that a power ranking (RPI) that climbed to No. 26 before the game and a 19-2 record since late December is enough for the NCAA selection committee.
Illinois State’s Paris Lee scored 18 points. MiKyle McIntosh, who also earned a technical, added 16.
Redbirds senior Deontae Hawkins, who signed with WSU before ending up a prep school and then Illinois State, fouled out and received two technical fouls and an ejection. His recruitment provided a flashpoint for the hard feelings and rivalry between the two coaching staffs and schools.
WSU led 46-37 when it started an 8-0 run put the game out of reach for Illinois State’s stumbling offense. Daishon Smith’s foul shots started the run, followed by McDuffie’s three foul shots. After a Smith steal, Darral Willis’ foul shot put the Shockers up 54-37 with 9:39 to play.
The Shockers made 21 of 31 foul shots in the second half and outscored Illinois State by 15 points at the line for the game.
The Redbirds missed 22 of their 28 three-pointers.
The Shockers led 33-25 at halftime after making 4 of 12 three-pointers and scoring nine points off six Redbirds turnovers.
Frankamp scored 13 points in the first half, making 5 of 8 shots and three three-pointers in six attempts.
WSU made two threes to build a 10-2 lead and force the Redbirds to call timeout. The Shockers closed with a similar burst. A jumper by Frankamp started a 9-1 run that gave WSU a 33-22 lead, ending with a follow shot by Darral Willis.
The Shockers missed two chances to extend that double-digit edge, committing a turnover and missing two shots to end another possession. Lee made a three-pointer over Rauno Nurger to cut the lead to 33-25 at halftime.
The Redbirds scored nine sescond-chance points, all early in the half. Illinois State shot 34.6 percent in the first half. Lee, guarded by Zach Brown and Markis McDuffie most of the half, missed 8 of 12 shots and scored 10 points.
WSU opened the second half with a 7-2 run. Lee scored Illinois State’s six points of the second half.
A three by Shamet gave WSU a 43-31 lead.
Paul Suellentrop: 316-269-6760, @paulsuellentrop
All-tournament team
Jaylon Brown, Evansville
Alize Johnson, Missouri State
Paris Lee, Illinois State
Landry Shamet, Wichita State
Most Outstanding Player - Conner Frankamp, Wichita State
