No. 21 Wichita State fends off Missouri State in 78-63 MVC victory

Wichita State’s opponents in the Missouri Valley Conference Tournament grew tougher with each round.
From Bradley, ranked No. 219 in the RPI, on Friday to No. 210 Missouri State on Saturday in the semifinals.
The 21st-ranked Shockers defeated Missouri State 78-63 at Scottrade Center to return to the title game for the first time since 2014.
There is the root of WSU’s dissatisfaction with the MVC and its desire to join other Valley expatriates such as Tulsa, Cincinnati and Memphis in the American Athletic Conference, a possibility that is discussed publicly through anonymous sources and privately by most people associated with the MVC and WSU.
Second-seeded WSU plays top-seeded Illinois State on Sunday in the title game that the Valley appeared destined for since December. The teams split regular-season meetings, both winning at home, with the Shockers getting in the big punch with a 41-point win.
Both are NCAA at-large candidates and both desperately want a win Sunday to relieve the stress of waiting on March 12’s selection show.
WSU won its 14th straight game with center Shaq Morris scoring 21 points. Conner Frankamp added 18 and Markis McDuffie 15.
The Shockers (29-4) return to the tournament title game for the seventh time and the fourth under coach Gregg Marshall. They last won it in 2014, also their last appearance.
Missouri State (17-16) lost to the Shockers for the 15th straight time and the fifth in a tournament game.
WSU missed nine of its first 10 shots and fell behind 12-2.
Landry Shamet’s three started the rally. Conner Frankamp made two. Markis McDuffie swished one from the corner to cut the lead to 17-16. A jumper by Daishon Smith ended a 15-2 run that gave the Shockers a 20-17 lead.
WSU stretched that lead to 37-27 on a basket by Darral Willis. Three turnovers ended its momentum and WSU didn’t score in the final 3:09 of the half.
The Bears finished the half on a 7-0 run and trailed 37-34 at halftime.
The Shockers made 5 of 11 threes in the first half with Frankamp making 3 of 5. MSU’s zone defense limited the Shockers in the lane. The Bears swarmed Morris, who made 2 of 7 shots against the double-teams.
The Bears made their first five shots to go up 9-0 and force a Shocker timeout. They made their first three three-pointers, then went 1 for 11 in the remainder of the half.
The Bears continued to push the Shockers early in the second half. A three by Miller cut WSU’s lead to 39-37.
A burst by McDuffie – two threes and a long two – gave the Shockers a 55-45 lead.
A 9-4 run, capped by a long Frankamp three, put the Shockers up 68-54. Frankamp’s three, after faking a defender past him, made it 73-57.
