Drake women beat WSU, finish Valley season undefeated

Lizzy Wendell scored 25 points, leading three Bulldogs to reach 20, and No. 22 Drake beat Wichita State 105-89 on Saturday, winning its 19th straight game and becoming the first team to go undefeated in Missouri Valley Conference regular-season play.
Drake (25-4, 18-0) has its highest win total since 2001-02.
The Bulldogs and the Shockers both have first-round byes for the conference tournament that opens Thursday in Moline, Ill. Wichita State will play Southern Illinois on Friday.
Kapaun graduate Sammie Bachrodt added 23 points and Brenni Rose 22 with both making five of Drake’s school-record 19 three-pointers on 31 attempts.
Drake, which led 51-44 at halftime, broke the game open by scoring the final 12 points of the third period.
Rangie Bessard led the Shockers (14-15, 9-9) with 24 points and nine rebounds.
Wichita St.
28
16
20
25
—
89
Drake
27
24
32
22
—
105
WICHITA STATE (14-15, 9-9): Bessard 11-20 2-2 24, Thompson 6-8 2-2 14, Williams 0-2 0-0 0, Mike 6-11 2-2 16, Tompkins 6-11 5-5 17, Stovall 0-1 0-0 0, Lockhart 1-4 0-0 2, Preston 2-7 2-2 8, Lee 0-5 0-0 0, Lzada-Cabbge 2-5 0-0 4, Martin 2-3 0-0 4. Totals 36-77 (4-17) 13-13 89.
DRAKE (25-4, 18-0): Wendell 8-16 6-6 25, Hittner 3-5 5-7 13, Bachrodt 9-12 0-0 23, Ingle 2-6 1-2 6, Jonas 3-4 0-3 7, Rose 8-12 1-4 22, Greiner 1-3 0-0 3, Miller 1-4 0-0 3, Rush 0-2 1-2 1, Mertz 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 36-65 (19-31) 14-24 105.
3s: WSU 4-17 (Mike 2-3, Preston 2-6, Tompkins 0-1, Stovall 0-1, Willaims 0-2, Lee 0-3), Drake 19-31 (Rose 5-6, Bachrodt 5-8, Wendell 3-5, Hittner 2-4, Ingle 1-1, Jonas 1-1, Greiner 1-3, Miller 1-3). Rebounds: WSU 39 (Besard 9), Drake 35 (Jonas, Hittner 6). Assists: WSU 22 (Mike 5), Drake 30 (Ingle 8).
