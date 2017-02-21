Shockers send seniors out with a 109-83 rout of Evansville

8:32 Marshall talks about Northern Iowa win and NCAA Tournament Pause

1:10 Shocker Media Day timelapse

2:12 Getting to know Shocker senior Zach Bush

1:07 Shockers face off in dunk competition at "Shocker Madness"

1:57 Getting to know Shocker senior John Robert Simon

2:52 CIA director’s Wichita house up for auction

0:39 Brownback to veto tax hike bill

11:56 K-State coach Bruce Weber talks about Monday's loss to Kansas

0:36 Downtown revival makes Wichita more competitive