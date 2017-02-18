Wichita State cruises past Northern Iowa

Northern Iowa’s history and hot streak deserved consideration as a roadblock to Wichita State’s NCAA Tournament resume and spot atop the Missouri Valley Conference.
Sweep that away. The Shockers defeated UNI 73-44 on Saturday at Koch Arena, treating the Panthers much like they did in early January before UNI roared into third place.
WSU (25-4, 15-1 MVC) won its 10th straight game and will enter the final week of the regular season in first place. Illinois State, a half-game behind WSU, plays Loyola on Sunday.
Landry Shamet scored 14 points for WSU. Darral Willis also scored 14 and grabbed 11 rebounds for his first double-double since the MVC opener at Indiana State. Markis McDuffie added 12 points and seven rebounds.
UNI (14-13, 9-7) saw its four-game win streak end, losing for the second time in its past 10 games.
Spencer Haldeman led UNI with 13 points.
Scoring didn’t come as easily as most games for the Shockers. Their stifling defense picked up all the slack by holding the Panthers to 27 percent shooting. Klint Carlson missed 14 of his 15 shots. Jeremy Morgan missed 9 of 11. With Bennett Koch in foul trouble, the Panthers had few other options.
WSU shot 43 percent from the field, its lowest since the loss at Illinois State. It out-rebounded UNI 48-23. WSU’s 12 offensive rebounds led to 14 second-chance points, a 12-point edge.
UNI started the second half with a 6-0 run to cut WSU’s lead to 38-32. The Shockers missed 6 of their first 7 shots.
That cold stretch ended quickly and WSU responded with a 14-2 run. Shamet’s three-pointer started it. Willis and McDuffie contributed three-point plays and Rashard Kelly a two-handed dunk. UNI’s offense faded when Koch picked up his fourth foul trying to rebound against Willis.
The Shockers jumped to a 14-4 lead to force UNI to call timeout less than four minutes in.
Crisp passing and movement sliced up UNI’s defense. Conner Frankamp snuck open for a layup. Shamet’s three-pointer made it 10-4. Shaq Morris scored in the lane. Frankamp passed to McDuffie for a basket and a 14-4 lead and Panthers coach Ben Jacobson couldn’t let it go on without a break.
Another three from Shamet, this one off a drive-and-dish by Frankamp, gave WSU a 22-9 lead.
When UNI cut the margin to nine points, WSU responded with an 11-4 run to build a 34-18 lead.
The Shockers led 38-26 at halftime after making 4 of 10 three-pointers and out-rebounding UNI 24-13.
They held UNI to 7-of-28 shooting and limited three of its top scorers to minimal contributions.
Carlson scored three points on 1-of-8 shooting. Morgan scored six on 1-of-7 shooting. Three fouls limited Koch to 10 first-half minutes and four points.
Paul Suellentrop: 316-269-6760, @paulsuellentrop
