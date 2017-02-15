Wichita State rolls in second half, blows out Southern Illinois

Darth Vader’s Imperial March plays during introduction of the visiting team at SIU Arena, just loud enough to be heard through the boos of a small crowd.
Not exactly original, but fitting for Wichita State. Once again the Shockers put on their black and played the role of evil empire in the Missouri Valley Conference. The Shockers defeated Southern Illinois 87-68 on Wednesday at SIU Arena.
WSU (24-4, 14-1 MVC) defeated SIU for the ninth straight time, matching its longest streak in the series.
Conner Frankamp led WSU with 14 points, all in the second half. Markis McDuffie added 13 points and nine rebounds. Rauno Nurger scored 12 points. Landry Shamet scored 13 points and handed out six assists.
WSU made 10 of 16 three-pointers and out-rebounded SIU 44-27. After committing eight first-half turnovers, WSU finished with 14.
SIU (14-14, 7-8) lost its third straight game.
Sean OBrien led SIU with 14 points and eight rebounds. Mike Rodriguez added 13.
The Salukis missed 12 of 13 three-pointers and shot 37.1 percent from the field.
The Shockers started the second half with an 18-4 run to build a 55-37 lead.
Frankamp scored nine of those points. Kelly started the run by taking a charge and tipping in a missed shot for a 39-33 lead. He blocked a shot by O’ Brien, leading to Frankamp’s first three-pointer. Frankamp made another on a break after and SIU miss. After another SIU miss, the Salukis lost Frankamp and he made a wide-open three for a 53-37 lead.
SIU kept it close in the first half with a nine-point edge at the line and eight offensive rebounds that created six second-chance points.
The Shockers committed eight turnovers. When they kept control of the ball, their offense worked well and they made 16 of 30 shots, 4 of 6 from three-point range.
WSU led 21-11 when the Salukis switched to a zone defense with Landry Shamet and Frankamp on the bench for WSU. SIU followed with a 9-2 run. The Shockers pushed the lead to 31-22 on a three by Zach Brown.
SIU finished the half on an 11-6 run to trail 37-33.
McDuffie scored 11 first-half points for WSU, making 5 of 6 shots. Morris added eight, including a rolling one-handed dunk late in the half.
Paul Suellentrop: 316-269-6760, @paulsuellentrop
