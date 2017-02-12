Wichita State shuts down Loyola’s offense in second half for road win

Wichita State’s depth wore down Loyola, slowly at first and then in a rush in the game’s final minutes.
The Shockers pulled away in the final 10 minutes on Sunday to defeat Loyola 81-64 at the Gentile Center. WSU finished the game on a 22-12 run.
WSU (23-4, 13-1 MVC) won its eighth straight game to keep pace with Illinois State atop the Missouri Valley Conference. It defeated the Ramblers for the 11th straight time.
Loyola (16-11, 6-8) dropped its fourth straight game.
WSU held the Ramblers to 24-percent shooting (6 of 25) in the second half.
Landry Shamet and Conner Frankamp both scored 16 for the Shockers. Shamet also had seven assists and seven rebounds. Rashard Kelly added 11 points and six rebounds. Shaq Morris had 10 points and nine rebounds.
WSU made 14 of 26 shots in the second half and 8 of 9 foul shots.
Clayton Custer led Loyola with 19 points. Milton Doyle added 13 on 3-of-14 shooting. Aundre Jackson, who scored 13 points in the first half, scored two in the second.
The Shockers led 59-52 when their edge in live bodies took over. Frankamp finished off a break by passing to Kelly for a dunk and a 61-52 lead. Frankamp’s three made it 68-54. After a Loyola miss, Markis McDuffie scored for a 70-54 lead.
WSU started the second half on an 13-6 run to go up 53-42 on two jumpers by Frankamp. The Ramblers committed two turnovers and missed a shot on their first three possessions of the half.
Turnovers, often against Loyola’s swarming post defense, hurt WSU’s offense in the first half. The Shockers committed eight turnovers, leading to 15 points for the Ramblers.
When the Shockers handled the ball, they produced good shots against the smaller Ramblers and made 13 of 26 shots, 5 of 9 from three-point range. Shamet scored 11 first-half points and handed out three assists.
Loyola stayed close with Jackson making 6 of 7 shots to score 13 points.
The Shockers trailed 27-23 when they played their best defense of the half to stop the Ramblers on four possessions and take a 29-27 lead.
A three by Zach Brown gave the Shockers a 34-29 edge. The Shockers led 40-33 on a dunk by Rashard Kelly in the final seconds of the first half. But Kelly was called for a block, allowing Custer to complete a three-point play to cut WSU’s halftime lead to 40-36.
