Wichita State routs Missouri State to keep pace atop MVC

Add Missouri State to the list of good Missouri Valley Conference rivalries ruined.
From coach Charlie Spoonhour and Darryl Reid to Barry Hinson and Blake Ahearn to Cuonzo Martin and Kyle Weems, the Bears provided the Shockers with a nearby school to measure itself against. When the Shockers started to climb in the MVC under coach Mark Turgeon, the Bears were one of the schools they needed to step over and that fight continued through coaching changes.
The competitive days of the series are a memory after Wichita State’s 80-62 win over Missouri State on Thursday at Koch Arena. The Shockers defeated the Bears for the 13th straight time.
If road trips to Bradley and Drake represented the grind of the season catching up to Wichita State, the Shockers are refreshed after two home games.
WSU (22-4, 12-1 MVC) kept pace with Illinois State atop the Missouri Valley Conference. They are tied with five games to play and headed toward what seems like an inevitable third meeting in the MVC Tournament in March.
MSU (15-11, 6-7) lost for the fourth time in five games and fell into a tie for fifth place. The Bears last beat the Shockers in 2011, sweeping the series on its way to the MVC title. Since then, the Bears endured a fast fade and watched the Shockers take over the MVC. Bears coach Paul Lusk replaced Martin after that 2011 season and is 0-13 vs. Wichita State.
The Shockers made 10 of 22 three-pointers and scored 27 points off 21 MSU turnovers.
Shaq Morris led the Shockers with 13 points and Zach Brown added 12.
Alize Johnson and Chris Kendrix both scored 11 for the Bears, who made 20 baskets and committed 21 turnovers.
The Shockers needed to work deep into the second half to beat Bradley by 15 points and Drake by eight in road games earlier this month. A 41-point rout of Illinois State on Saturday revived the Shockers and they got back to dominating an overmatched conference on Thursday.
WSU scored the first seven points of the second half to extend its lead to 55-21.
The Shockers forced nine turnovers in the game’s first 12 minutes, resulting in 12 points and a 31-13 lead. The Bears briefly righted themselves with baskets on three of four possessions, before falling apart again. WSU finished the half on an 11-0 run to lead 48-21 at halftime.
The numbers indicated one team playing a far different game than the other. The Bears finished the half with eight baskets and 14 turnovers. They settled for guarded jump shots or drove into waiting defenders, who took the basketball and sped the other way. WSU scored 20 points, more than it had in 15 of its previous games, off those 14 first-half turnovers.
Daishon Smith and Darral Willis both scored eight points for the Shockers, who made 16 of 29 shots and 5 of 11 three-pointers.
Johnson led the Bears with eight points in the first half, all coming after WSU built its double-digit lead. The Bears missed 20 of their 28 shots.
