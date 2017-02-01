Wichita State fights past Drake 77-69

Road rematches continue to challenge Wichita State.
The Shockers defeated Drake 77-69 on Wednesday at Knapp Center, beating the Bulldogs for an 11th straight time. WSU beat Drake 90-65 in early January at Koch Arena – like most of the previous 10 wins, only one closer than 10 points, that came much more easily than Wednesday’s victory.
Wichita State (20-4, 10-1 Missouri Valley Conference) hit the 20-win mark for an eighth consecutive season.
Drake (7-16, 5-6) lost for the second time at home in MVC play after winning its first four conference home games.
Landry Shamet led WSU with 17 points. Conner Frankamp added 16 points, making 4 of 8 three-pointers. Rashard Kelly scored 13 and grabbed six rebounds. Markis McDuffie matched his career high with 14 rebounds for a second consecutive game.
WSU made 9 of 23 three-pointers. It scored 36 points in the paint.
De’Antae McMurray led Drake with 28 points. He made 5 of 10 threes. No other Bulldog scored in double figures.
The Bulldogs made 11 of 29 threes.
Kelly and Frankamp combined to rally the Shockers after they fell behind 55-47.
Kelly’s three-point play started a 19-7 run. He drove from the three-point line to dunk to give WSU a 59-58 lead and it didn’t trail again. Kelly took a charge that led to Frankamp making a three over Drake’s zone. A Frankamp jumper made it 66-61.
When Drake cut the lead to 68-65, Rauno Nurger scored on an inbound play. Two foul shots and a follow by Kelly made it 74-65
The Shockers started the second half strong, going up 44-38 on a three by Frankamp and a basket by Shaq Morris. Two turnovers by Shamet, however, ended that run and McMurray turned them into a layup and a three to cut WSU’s lead to 44-43.
The turnovers kept coming and Drake surged to a 53-47 lead, capping that 15-3 run with a three-pointer by Graham Woodward.
McMurray scored 13 first-half points for Drake, his total for the first game.
The Shockers couldn’t keep Drake off the line or off the offensive boards in the first half. Drake went 6 for 6 from the line to outscore WSU by four points. The Bulldogs grabbed five offensive rebounds and scored 10 second-chance points.
The Shockers failed to string together stops or scoring possessions. They took a 14-11 lead and missed seven of their next eight shots and two free throws. That drought allowed Drake to go up 25-19 on a three by McMurray.
WSU took a 26-25 lead on a tip by Shaq Morris. Four missed shots and two turnovers followed.
The Shockers closed the half with a 6-2 run to go up 39-35. Rauno Nurger dunked and sank a baseline jumper to give WSU a two-point lead. Morris’ outlet pass to Rashard Kelly, streaking down court, led Kelly into a dunk at the buzzer for a 39-35 lead.
Shamet led WSU with 10 first-half points and McDuffie grabbed 10 rebounds, four on the offensive boards.
