Shockers wake up in second half to defeat Bradley

Many Missouri Valley Conference teams try to put a drag on Wichita State’s offense. Few succeed.
Bradley did for a half on Sunday at Carver Arena. The Shockers changed the field of play from half-court to full in the second half to win 64-49.
WSU (19-4, 9-1 MVC) defeated Bradley for the 15th straight time to match its longest streak against an MVC opponent.
Bradley (8-15, 3-7) lost its fifth straight game.
Landry Shamet led the Shockers with 19 points. Conner Frankamp matched his with 15 points. Markis McDuffie grabbed 14 rebounds and scored nine points.
The Shockers made 15 of 25 shots and 5 of 9 three-pointers in the second half to shake off a miserable 20 minutes. They finished with a season-high 18 turnovers, 13 in the first half.
WSU out-rebounded Bradley 45-27.
Darrell Brown led Bradley with 18 points. The Braves shot 34 percent for the game and missed 15 of 19 threes, eight of nine in the second half.
The Shockers played with more purpose, if not always grace, in the second half. A 9-2 run tied the game at 29-all. A basket by Rauno Nurger gave WSU a 31-29 lead.
A basket by Morris, off a pick and roll, gave WSU a 40-36 lead to start a 13-2 run. Shamet’s three gave the Shockers a 45-38 lead. A three by Frankamp made it 51-38. Frankamp ended a brief Bradley burst with another three and a steal.
Bradley played the first half on its terms almost without exception. The Shockers got few fast breaks and struggled to score, or move the ball, against Bradley’s man to man defense in the half-court.
WSU committed 13 first-half turnovers, more than it committed in 13 previous games. It missed nine of 10 three-pointers and 18 of its 26 first-half shots.
The Shockers led 13-8 when they missed their chance to extend the lead. Bradley missed eight straight shots and turned the ball over. WSU, after taking the five-point lead, missed its next four shots and committed a turnover. Bradley’s Koch Bar scored to end a 5:44 scoring drought, during which the Shockers managed two points. Bar’s basket started a 13-2 run, a span in which WSU committed turnovers on four straight possessions.
WSU ended the half with a three-point play by Landry Shamet to cut the lead to 25-20. The final minute, however, didn’t yield as much of a boost as possible. After Nurger drew a charge, McDuffie missed a three with 12.1 second to play instead of running the clock down to deny Bradley another possession. That the Braves also failed to score didn’t make the mistake any less excusable.
Shamet led WSU with eight first-half points. Brown led the Braves with 12 points.
WICHITA ST. 64, BRADLEY 49
Wichita St.
Min
FG-A
FT-A
R
F
Pt
Z.Brown
15
1-3
0-0
1
2
2
McDuffie
36
2-7
5-6
14
2
9
Willis
17
2-6
0-0
5
2
4
Frankamp
36
6-10
0-1
6
0
15
Shamet
36
6-8
4-5
2
3
19
Nurger
19
2-4
2-2
3
2
6
Kelly
18
3-5
1-3
5
1
7
Morris
13
1-3
0-0
3
1
2
Smith
8
0-3
0-0
2
2
0
Keyser
2
0-2
0-0
1
2
0
Totals
200
23-51
12-17
42
17
64
Percentages: FG .451, FT .706. 3-Point Goals: 6-19, .316 (Shamet 3-5, Frankamp 3-6, Z.Brown 0-1, Keyser 0-1, Nurger 0-1, Smith 0-2, McDuffie 0-3). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 18 (0 PTS). Blocked Shots: 2 (Morris, Shamet). Turnovers: 18 (Frankamp 3, McDuffie 3, Morris 3, Shamet 3, Willis 2, Kelly, Keyser, Nurger, Z.Brown). Steals: 8 (Frankamp 3, Kelly 3, McDuffie, Nurger). Technical Fouls: None.
Bradley
Min
FG-A
FT-A
R
F
Pt
Thomas
26
1-5
2-2
4
3
4
Bar
24
2-5
0-0
3
4
4
D.Brown
34
6-13
4-6
0
2
18
Kennell
25
3-5
0-0
5
2
6
Pittman
20
2-7
1-3
2
1
5
Hodgson
23
2-5
0-0
1
2
5
van Bree
22
1-8
0-0
2
4
2
McGlaston
21
2-8
0-0
8
1
5
Barker
5
0-0
0-0
1
0
0
Totals
200
19-56
7-11
26
19
49
Percentages: FG .339, FT .636. 3-Point Goals: 4-19, .211 (D.Brown 2-5, Hodgson 1-3, McGlaston 1-4, Kennell 0-1, Pittman 0-1, Thomas 0-1, van Bree 0-4). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 13 (0 PTS). Blocked Shots: 2 (McGlaston, Thomas). Turnovers: 13 (D.Brown 4, Kennell 3, Hodgson 2, van Bree 2, McGlaston, Pittman). Steals: 11 (Hodgson 2, McGlaston 2, Thomas 2, van Bree 2, D.Brown, Kennell, Pittman). Technical Fouls: None.
Wichita St.
20
44
—
64
Bradley
25
24
—
49
Paul Suellentrop: 316-269-6760, @paulsuellentrop
