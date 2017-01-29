WSU women win fifth straight

Wichita State won its fifth straight women’s basketball game Sunday under its third coach in that span.
TaQuandra Mike scored 20 points and Wichita State shot 53.3 percent in routing Loyola 83-64 in Chicago.
After losing four games to open the Missouri Valley Conference part of the schedule, the Shockers (10-10) have won five straight in the conference, including three on the road. The first win came under former coach Jody Adams-Birch, the second and third at home under acting coach Kirk Crawford, and weekend wins at Indiana State and Loyola under interim coach Linda Hargrove.
Hargrove took over the program Monday after Adams-Birch was relieved of her coaching duties by WSU following athletic director Darron Boatright’s investigation into the program. Boatright has not said what the investigation was about, but sources have told The Eagle it involved sophomore Ellie Lehne’s decision to transfer.
Mike’s 20 points were a season high. Rangie Bessard added 17 points and Sabrina Lozada-Cabbage added 12 points, a career high. WSU’s 83 points were the second-best output of the season.
Loyola (2-18, 1-8) shot 48.9 percent but committed 21 turnovers and was outrebounded 32-23.
WSU is at home next Sunday against Missouri State.
WICHITA ST. (10-10): Bessard 7-10 3-3 17, Lozada-Cabbage 5-7 0-0 12, Williams 4-8 0-0 10, Stovall 2-3 0-0 4, Lockhart 0-3 0-0 0, Mike 6-9 5-6 20, Lee 3-6 2-2 9, Tomkins 3-6 0-1 6, Preston 1-4 1-2 3, Thompson 1-2 0-0 2, Martin 0-0 0-0 0, Mortimer 0-1 0-0 0, Pacar 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 32-60 11-14 83.
LOYOLA (2-18): B. Segars 7-11 0-0 15, Wallace 4-10 4-5 13, Salmon 3-4 2-2 9, Coomber 2-5 1-2 7, Negatu 1-2 0-0 2, K. Williams 3-7 0-0 9, L. Williams 2-5 1-1 5, L. Segars 1-3 2-2 4. Totals 23-47 10-12 64.
Wichita St.
19
22
22
20
—
83
Loyola
17
15
18
14
—
64
3-Point Goals—Wichita St. 8-18 (Mike 3-3, Lozada-Cabbage 2-2, Williams 2-4, Lee 1-2, Stovall 0-1, Bessard 0-1, Lockhart 0-2, Preston 0-2), Loyola 8-16 (K. Williams 3-6, Coomber 2-4, Wallace 1-1, B. Segars 1-2, Salmon 1-2, L. Segars 0-1). Assists—Wichita St. 18 (Thompson 4), Loyola 10 (Wallace 4). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Wichita St. 32 (Lzada-Cabbge 7, Bessard 7), Loyola 23 (B. Segars 7). Total Fouls—Wichita St. 15, Loyola 17. A—301.
