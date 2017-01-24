Wichita State routs Southern Illinois

Wichita State ended its first half of Missouri Valley Conference in second place, which is not where it’s accustomed to landing.
It is, however, a dominant second place. The Shockers routed Southern Illinois 87-45 on Tuesday at Koch Arena.
WSU (18-4, 8-1 MVC) defeated the Salukis for the eighth straight time and the sixth at Koch Arena. They reached the halfway point of the 18-game MVC schedule behind Illinois State (8-0), which plays Indiana State on Wednesday.
SIU (11-11, 4-5) lost for the third straight time and fourth in its past five. The Salukis played without guards Sean Lloyd, a starter the past seven games, and Leo Vincent, both out for academic reasons.
Markis McDuffie led the Shockers with 20 points and nine rebounds. Darral Willis added 15 points and Shaq Morris 10.
WSU, out-rebounded by SIU in four of the past five meetings, won that statistical category 47-27. The Shockers made 56 percent of their shots and 9 of 19 from behind the arc.
The 42-point margin of victory is WSU’s second-largest in the series.
Sean O’Brien led SIU with 12 points. Armon Fletcher added 10. The Salukis shot 28 percent from the field to finish with 15 baskets and 12 turnovers. They missed 11 of 12 three-pointers.
The Shockers, who lost to Illinois State 76-62, cruised past seven other MVC opponents (Indiana State twice) with an average margin of 22.2 points. If Tuesday is an indication, they are getting better. Freshman guard C.J. Keyser played his most significant minutes of the season and performed well.
WSU handled SIU, like it handled most others, because it’s bigger, faster, deeper and more talented. The combination of its defense and SIU’s poor shooting removed any sense of suspense. The Salukis missed 12 of their first 17 shots and showed little energy from that point. WSU beat the Salukis downcourt for open shots several times, simply out-hustling them after made and missed baskets.
The Shockers led 39-22 at halftime and didn’t let up in the second half. They started with an 11-4 run and SIU continued to fade.
McDuffie scored WSU’s first six points and nine of its first 15. Willis, out of the lineup after 13 straight starts, scored the other six. His spin and dunk started an 12-3 run that Conner Frankamp ended with a long three-pointer.
SIU called timeout. The meeting did not fix the Saluki shooting problems. They tried different defenses, zoning and pressing the Shockers. They crashed after offensive rebounds and grabbed a few. The Salukis could not make shots and the Shockers could.
McDuffie scored 14 points in the first half and the Shockers made 14 of 26 shots. Late in the half, they extended the lead by beating defenders for fast-break points, punishing SIU for sending three or four players in search of offensive rebounds. McDuffie snuck in for a layup after a an SIU basket. Morris grabbed a rebound and his outlet pass to Zach Brown led to another McDuffie layup.
WSU made 14 of 26 shots in the first half. SIU made 9 of 29 and committed six turnovers.
S. Illinois
Min
FG-A
FT-A
R
A
F
Pt
Bol
23
1-5
2-2
3
0
3
4
O’Brien
26
4-8
4-4
5
0
4
12
Fletcher
30
4-10
1-1
5
0
4
10
Rodriguez
34
2-11
2-4
1
2
0
6
Wiley
28
1-6
3-4
5
0
4
5
A.Cook
26
2-8
1-4
1
1
0
5
Stradnieks
16
1-4
0-2
1
0
1
2
Weiher
16
0-2
1-2
2
0
3
1
C.Cook
1
0-0
0-0
0
0
0
0
Totals
200
15-54
14-23
23
3
19
45
Percentages: FG .278, FT .609. 3-Point Goals: 1-12, .083 (Fletcher 1-4, O’Brien 0-1, Rodriguez 0-1, Weiher 0-1, Stradnieks 0-2, A.Cook 0-3). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 13 (0 PTS). Blocked Shots: 0. Turnovers: 13 (O’Brien 3, A.Cook 2, Bol 2, Fletcher 2, Rodriguez 2, C.Cook, Wiley). Steals: 7 (O’Brien 2, Weiher 2, A.Cook, Bol, Wiley). Technical Fouls: None.
Wichita St.
Min
FG-A
FT-A
R
A
F
Pt
Brown
16
2-6
1-2
3
1
1
6
McDuffie
28
8-12
4-5
9
2
1
20
Morris
18
3-7
3-3
6
0
1
10
Frankamp
20
1-2
0-1
3
3
0
3
Shamet
16
1-2
0-0
1
1
4
3
Reaves
17
0-2
0-0
2
3
0
0
Willis
16
7-8
1-2
3
1
4
15
Smith
15
1-2
0-0
3
2
1
3
Kelly
13
1-2
2-4
5
4
2
4
Nurger
10
2-4
2-2
5
1
2
7
Keyser
9
2-2
0-0
1
1
1
6
Simon
5
0-0
0-0
0
1
1
0
Hamilton
5
3-5
1-1
4
0
1
8
Barney
4
1-2
0-0
1
0
0
2
Malone
4
0-1
0-0
0
0
1
0
Bush
4
0-0
0-0
0
0
0
0
Totals
200
32-57
14-20
46
20
20
87
Percentages: FG .561, FT .700. 3-Point Goals: 9-20, .450 (Keyser 2-2, Hamilton 1-1, Morris 1-1, Frankamp 1-2, Nurger 1-2, Shamet 1-2, Smith 1-2, Brown 1-3, Reaves 0-2, McDuffie 0-3). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: 13 (0 PTS). Blocked Shots: 3 (Morris 2, Frankamp). Turnovers: 13 (Morris 4, Brown 2, Keyser 2, McDuffie 2, Willis 2, Reaves). Steals: 5 (Barney, Brown, Frankamp, Kelly, Shamet). Technical Fouls: None.
S. Illinois
22
23
—
45
Wichita St.
39
48
—
87
Paul Suellentrop: 316-269-6760, @paulsuellentrop
