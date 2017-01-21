Wichita State dominates Indiana State 84-58

Wichita State produced one highlight play after another in the first half of Saturday’s 84-58 win over Indiana State at Koch Arena.
Just as important, it also made a lot of the gritty plays that lead to dunks, three-pointers and blocked shots.
Austin Reaves showed that range more than anybody with a block and dunk and a long three-pointer that ruined Indiana State’s brief run at a zone defense. He also took a charge. Shaq Morris did much the same, floating in soft hook shots in addition to blocking two shots, stealing a lazy pass and handing out two assists.
Wichita State (17-4, 7-1 Missouri Valley Conference) defeated the Sycamores for the 10th straight time and swept the season series.
Morris led the Shockers with a career-high 24 points. He also grabbed eight rebounds and handed out a career-high four assists. Markis McDuffie added 16 points.
Reaves scored 11, 10 in the first half. Rashard Kelly had seven rebounds.
Matt Van Scyoc led Indiana State (7-13, 1-7) with 14 points. The Sycamores, the MVC’s most prolific three-point shooting team, missed 17 of 22 threes and shot 33 percent from the field.
The Shockers scored 16 points off 15 turnovers and outscored Indiana State 30-13 at the foul line.
Morris started the road to the rout with a spinning move for a basket and 4-0 lead. After blocking a shot, he beat his defender to the basket and tossed in a hook. His three foul shots put WSU up 12-4. He exited to an ovation.
The Shockers kept coming with a three from McDuffie. Then Reaves, who scored 10 first-half points, grabbed the attention of the crowd. He made a three for an 18-4 lead and forced a Sycamores timeout.
He took a charge and made another three. He blocked a jumper by Donovan Franklin to earn an uncontested two-handed dunk to make it 24-4.
WSU, with deep reserves in the game early, slowed late in the half. It finished by missing 7 of 8 shots, mixing in three turnovers in the final four minutes, and led 37-22 at the break.
The Shockers held the Sycamores to 8-of-30 shooting in the first half, 3 of 14 from three-point range.
After the sloppy finish to the first half, the Shockers started the second half with a 15-6 run.
