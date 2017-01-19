Wichita State relieves Jody Adams-Birch of coaching duties for two weekend games

Jody Adams-Birch has been replaced as Wichita State women’s basketball coach for home games Friday and Sunday while athletic director Darron Boatright reviews “information recently received about the women’s basketball program,” he said in a statement.
Boatright said assistant coach Kirk Crawford would be acting coach for Friday’s game against Bradley and Sunday’s game against Illinois State, both at Koch Arena.
Boatright said he would review the information he received “before I will make any long-term decisions regarding the program’s leadership.”
The statement said there would be no further comment because it is a personnel matter.
Adams-Birch is in her ninth season and took three straight Shocker teams to the NCAA Tournament, winning three Missouri Valley Conference regular-season championships and three postseason tournament championships in those seasons.
But Adams-Birch’s tenure has also been known for complaints of mistreatment from players by Adams-Birch and her coaching staff. Four players quit after the 2014-15 season, WSU’s third straight season in the NCAA Tournament.
In that spring, WSU interviewed 38 people associated with the program. After the investigation, the university and Adams-Birch had agreed on changes within the program. Among those changes, players and coaches were to work with a consultant in sports psychology, and players were to have a more open line of communication with department administrators.
Adams-Birch is in the third year of five-year contract and is making around $260,000.
